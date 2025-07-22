DNA&STONE HOSTS VIRTUAL TALK WITH TOP CMOS ON WHAT's DRIVING TODAY's CHALLENGING MARKETING LANDSCAPE

SEATTLE, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DNA&STONE , the full-service agency that doesn't flinch for brands who want to go there, is set to host its first-ever virtual roundtable for CMOs and marketers . The talk, which will look at the challenges and opportunities in today's evolving marketing landscape, will take place on Wednesday, July 30th at 1:00PM ET.

With pressures mounting for brand leaders, the market continues to become more and more challenging. Marketing leaders are constantly being asked to accomplish more with less resources, but how can they keep up with demand? DNA&STONE has pulled together a panel of experts on this topic to look at these challenges and showcase their unique ways of working that has allowed their brands to come out on top.

"We have noticed the pressure that has been building on our clients for quite some time now," said Alan Brown, Co-Founder, DNA&STONE. "While we don't necessarily always have the answers to solve these problems, we do know that two heads are better than one – or in this case, five. We wanted to bring these impressive leaders together to not only help others feel less alone in their own challenges, but to also find solutions that could work in difficult situations."

The event, which is free to attend, will be moderated by Juan Martinez, Senior Editor of the Harvard Business Review. The impressive lineup of panelists includes:



Jason Rudman, EVP Chief Member & Digital Experience Officer at BECU

Cameron Scott, SVP of Brand Marketing at Fanatics

Marta Bowles, Chief Communications Officer & Head of Marketing at NielsenIQ Crystal Heimback, Director of Procurement at LogicSource and formerly Purina

To register for this 60-minute virtual event, please visit the website here .

About DNA&STONE

DNA&STONE is a full-service agency that doesn't flinch-for brands that want to go there. We combine creative firepower with operational excellence so clients feel grounded enough to take real risks. Because breakthrough work only happens when you feel safe enough to push boundaries. We help you do the scary things safely. Clients include BECU, Amazon, Providence, MCU, and Ziply Fiber. To learn more about us, please visit .

