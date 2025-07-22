It all started with a quiet Sunday at The Open Championship, but for South Korean superstar Song Joong-ki, it was the beginning of something much bigger.

Known across the Middle East thanks to hit dramas like Descendants of the Sun and the global Korean Wave, which has captured hearts here alongside K-Pop sensations and Korean cultural hits like Squid Game, Song's journey into golf is inspiring new fans across the UAE and Arab world.

What began on a day as a spectator quickly turned into a passion. Today, Song isn't just a fan, he's The R&A's first Asian Global Ambassador, using his star power alongside sports icons like NBA's Stephen Curry to grow golf across Asia and beyond.

Song confessed that he didn't know much about The R&A at first.

“I asked a friend who knows golf well, and they told me to say yes without hesitation. My wife and father-in-law were proud that I joined The R&A,” he said.

Song is married to Katy Louise Saunders, a British citizen and former actress and model.

With golf booming in the UAE, a melting pot where Korean expats, mingle with local enthusiasts, Song's story connects with this vibrant scene, showing how golf transcends cultures and unites diverse communities, just like K-Dramas and pop culture from the dynamic East Asian powerhouse.

Song's path from national-level short-track speed skater to global actor to golf advocate reflects a spirit of resilience and passion admired by fans in the Middle East. He's also actively supporting junior golf initiatives, making the game accessible to all, a message that resonates in the UAE's growing golf ecosystem.

For golf fans who already cheer for Korean players, Song Joong-ki's ambassadorial role brings a fresh connection between entertainment, sport, and regional enthusiasm.

One Sunday at The Open changed everything. Now, Song is helping reshape golf for a new generation, including those in the Arab world who are discovering the joy of the game, whether through a TV drama or a first swing on the fairway.