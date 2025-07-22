Kuwait Busts Major Corruption Network Exchanging Bribes For Illegal Advantages
Authorities in Kuwait have busted a corruption network who took part in exchange of bribes for financial gains, the Ministry of Interior announced.
The authority took action against the network which involved five members of the Union and Boards of Directors of cooperative societies, six commercial companies, and 14 intermediaries and employees.
They had received financial bribes from certain commercial companies to promote and give priority to these companies' products within the cooperatives, violating regulations and laws.
The members were caught after the authority launched an investigation and gathered evidence confirming the involvement of several companies and intermediaries in offering cash to those concerned in exchange for illegal advantages.
A number of intermediaries, who were responsible for transferring and delivering the money, were also arrested. All the suspects admitted to the charges against them after being confronted with the evidence.
Nineteen individuals were caught in two separate incidents and are as follows:
- Four members of the Union of Cooperative Societies
One member of the board of directors of one of the cooperative societies Three intermediaries between the companies and the board members
Two employees of the Union and the cooperative societies Nine employees of the involved commercial companies
Legal procedures have been taken against them and they have been referred to the competent authority.
