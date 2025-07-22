EUR/USD Forecast: Buyers Defend Key Support Zone (Video)
- The Euro has rallied quite nicely against the US dollar during the trading session here on Monday, as it looks like the 1.16 level is in fact trying to hold. The 1.16 level is the beginning of support; I believe all the way down to the 1.15 level. And that of course is where the 50 day EMA sits. So, with that being said, I do think that you look at this as a buy on the dip market. I don't really have any interest in shorting it quite yet. Although I would consider doing it if we were to break below 1.14.
Ultimately though, I think you have a situation where we just are grinding higher, probably not much more. I wouldn't look for huge moves, but I do recognize that we are at least more positive than negative, and it is what it is. You can't really argue with it. I do favor the US dollar longer term.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBut right now, we are still in this consolidation area, which I think will be for consolidation, just working off some froth that we have been putting into the market recently.Ready to trade our EUR/USD daily forecast? Here's a list of some of the top forex brokers in Europe to check out.
