Investornewsbreaks ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI) Joins TCA Venture Group As Affiliate To Expand Early-Stage Deal Flow

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI) a diversified holding company, announced that its investment division, Uplist Ventures, has joined TCA Venture Group (formerly Tech Coast Angels) as an affiliate member. The affiliation grants Uplist Ventures access to one of the nation's most active angel investor networks, which has backed 545 companies with $280 million and yielded 126 exits. ECGI aims to leverage this relationship to identify Series A and B investments, support rollup strategies, and prepare portfolio companies for future IPOs. CEO Simon Yu called the move“a window into deals that can accelerate our growth ambitions.”

ECGI is a diversified holding company with a distinctive portfolio encompassing viticulture and luxury fashion. The company owns and manages a five-acre vineyard in Lake County, California, specializing in cultivating Petite Sirah, known for its bold and rich character, which aligns with the growing demand for unique and high-quality wine experiences. In the fashion sector, ECGI has strategically invested in Pacific Saddlery, a premier manufacturer and retailer of luxury equestrian tack, apparel and accessories. This unique blend of wine and fashion investments reflects ECGI Holdings' commitment to delivering sophistication and innovation across diverse markets, positioning the company as a distinctive player in the intersection of technology, viticulture and luxury lifestyle. For additional information, please contact the company at [email protected] .

