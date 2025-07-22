Community Foundation Of The Texas Hill Country Announces $60 Million Raised Through Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

More than $4.4 Million Distributed in Second Round of Grants

KERRVILLE, Texas, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country today provided an update regarding the donations raised through the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. Since the Fund's inception, $60 million in donations has been received to support flood relief efforts, with grants awarded to 35 nonprofit organizations across the region.

The announcement was made during a virtual press conference held Tuesday, July 22, 2025, during which Foundation leaders recognized the extraordinary generosity of donors and community members and outlined how funding will be distributed in its second round of grants.

"The outpouring of generosity and love for our community continues to astound us," Austin Dickson, Chief Executive Officer of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, said. "Every new donation is a testament to the compassion pouring in from Texas and across the country. As our community rebuilds, this continued support will ensure that no one walks this road alone."

The Foundation has distributed $4,435,000 in its second round of grants to nonprofit organizations that will, in turn, direct the funds to those in need. The second round of grants will be allocated across priority categories identified as the most urgent areas of community need:



Support for Individuals and Families: $750,000

Support for Local Businesses: $2M

Support for First Responders: $110,000

Support for Crisis Response: $325,000 Support for Community Resilience: $1.25M

These grants are already being disbursed to vetted nonprofit partners actively serving affected communities across the Hill Country. For the full list of nonprofit organizations receiving grants, please visit

To ensure future funding decisions are guided by community voices, the Foundation also introduced plans to form a Community Advisory Council. This council, which will be announced on July 31, will include local leaders and residents who will help advise on long-term recovery investments and resource distribution.

To donate or learn more about the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, visit .

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is a 501(c)(3) public charitable foundation dedicated to enhancing the quality of life across the Hill Country region by connecting charitable donors with community needs. Based in Kerrville and serving 10 counties, the Foundation manages a diverse portfolio of funds and grants that support local nonprofits, scholarships and community initiatives. Since its founding in 1982, the Foundation has worked to strengthen communities, inspire generosity, and create lasting positive impact for current and future generations.

