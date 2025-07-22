As Summer Temperatures Thrive, Internationally-Approved Thermahood Dominates U.S. Market With Affordable Home Solution

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With July marking the middle of summer, families across the United States are feeling the heat as temperatures reach record highs and air conditioners see more use than ever. Thermahood , an Ireland-based DIY hood for recessed lighting, is fighting back against energy waste and hot homes through continued U.S. success.

“After more than a decade of sales in the UK and Ireland, expanding to the U.S. market was a clear next step,” said Thermahood Founder and Director, Vincent Boden.“These seasonal temperatures show no sign of stopping, and consumers will continue to be bled dry by rising energy costs without accessible, affordable solutions.”

As reported by the National Centers for Environmental Information ,“The average temperature for the contiguous U.S. (CONUS) in June 2025 was 71.2°F, 2.8°F above the 20th-century average, and ranked seventh warmest in the 131-year record.” Additionally, according to an article by CNBC , household electricity costs are expected to outpace inflation in the coming years, already having risen 4.5% since 2024.

Despite widespread popularity with homeowners, recessed lighting has proven itself to be a weakness, reducing insulation by up to 30%, decreasing protection from pests and moisture buildup, and allowing cool air (or warm air in winter) to escape faster. When placed behind these lights in the attic, Thermahood tackles each problem head-on, providing an effective barrier against mold, timber rot, dust, and roof damage while keeping air inside the home.

“I originally designed Thermahood after noticing that my baby's room was frigid from drafts,” added Boden.“Concerned for their safety, I built a prototype derived from my expertise in mechanical engineering and construction, which quickly proved effective while lowering my own bills.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to share my knowledge globally, all while forwarding our company's mission of improving everyday life for consumers and cutting down on environmentally-damaging energy use.”

Thermahood is available on Amazon and Walmart, with a 10 pack costing $99.99.

About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013 and headquartered in Co. Down, Ireland near world-renowned Royal County Down Golf Course, Thermahood was launched after more than two decades of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients. For more than a decade, Thermahood has provided customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future. An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. A 10-pack costs $99.99.



