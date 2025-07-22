Barça Vision Selects Qloo As Official Data Provider To Boost Global Growth Through Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Using its proprietary Taste AItechnology, Qloo will provide Barça Vision with detailed, continuously updated insights into fans' cultural, entertainment, lifestyle, and behavioral preferences across key markets worldwide. This information will serve as a key asset in driving commercial strategies, targeted marketing campaigns, and immersive digital experiences tailored to the Club's diverse audiences.

Through this partnership, Barça Vision strengthens its commitment to digital transformation and data-driven innovation as a lever for growing its global community and opening new business opportunities. These insights will also play a key role in further developing Barça Vision and consolidating the Club's digital community, which already includes the largest Discord server in professional sports, with thousands of fans interacting in real time.

With this collaboration, FC Barcelona continues to establish itself as a global benchmark not only on the pitch but also in digital leadership and technological innovation applied to sports and entertainment.

"Barça Vision is one of FC Barcelona's innovation areas that drives next-generation digital experiences through emerging technologies," says Jordi Mompart, Director of Data and Innovation at FC Barcelona . "Our commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancement is key to expanding our global presence and deepening our connection with fans around the world. Partnering with Qloo allows us to harness advanced artificial intelligence capabilities that will not only strengthen our presence in strategic growth markets but also elevate the digital fan experience on platforms like Discord."

"Success today depends on deeply understanding your audience and adapting quickly. We are proud to partner with Barça Vision and contribute our technology to enhance its reach, fan engagement, and value generation through data and cultural intelligence," says Alex Elias, Ceo at Qloo .

About Qloo

Qloo is the leading AI company demystifying the intricacies of global consumer tastes and preferences. The company operates one of the world's most robust catalogs of notable people, places, things, and interests, coupled with a consumer behavior and sentiment database containing more than 10 trillion unique signals and zero Personally Identifiable Information (PII). By leveraging cutting-edge AI models, Qloo unlocks the value of these databases to understand and predict audiences' interests and affinities with unrivaled accuracy. Since 2012, Qloo's award-winning Taste AI technology has helped multinational companies - including Netflix, Starbucks, JCDecaux, and Michelin - drive growth by powering personalized customer experiences and large language models, superior recommendations, data-driven marketing strategies, and advanced audience intelligence. Qloo is the parent company of TasteDive, a cultural recommendation engine and social community that allows users to discover what to watch, read, listen to, and play based on their existing unique preferences. Visit to learn more.

