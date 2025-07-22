HYDRATION ROOM EXPANDS INTO THE BAY AREA WITH SIX NEW CLINICS
"Bringing Hydration Room to the Bay Area is a major moment for us," said Dr. Brett Florie, Founder, Hydration Room. "We've seen our treatments help everyone from busy parents and professionals to wellness seekers and athletes feel energized, rebalanced and more in control of their health. With a unique blend of clinical care and hospitality, Hydration Room is setting a new standard for wellness across California."
Hydration Room offers a range of specialized, high-quality, medically-guided treatments focused on energy, immunity, recovery, skin health, weight management and long-term health, including:
-
NAD+ IV Therapy – Supports cellular repair, energy production and cognitive health
Immunity & Recovery – Blends high-dose Vitamin C, Glutathione, B12, and Amino Acids
Wellness IVs & Injections – For skin health, weight management, and mood
Regenerative Therapies – Stem Cell and Exosome IVs to support cellular repair, inflammation reduction and long-term vitality
All therapies are administered by licensed medical professionals, and every new patient receives a complimentary medical consultation to create a customized wellness plan.
The upcoming Bay Area locations and opening dates are:
-
Campbell – July 25, 2025
The Pruneyard, 1875 S Bascom Ave, Suite 118, Campbell, CA 95008 Burlingame – August 2025
1203 Howard Ave, Burlingame, CA 94010 Berkeley – Fall 2025
1825 Fourth St, Suite B, Berkeley, CA 94710 San Jose – Fall 2025
City Sports, Almaden, 5155 Cherry Ave, San Jose, CA 95118 San Ramon – Fall 2025
City Center Bishop Ranch, 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd #1518, San Ramon, CA 94583 Mountain View – Fall 2025
Village at San Antonio Plaza, 555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA 94040
"We're thrilled to introduce Hydration Room to the Bay Area, starting with our new clinic in Campbell," said Michelle Mendoza, CEO, Hydration Room. "This community is deeply engaged in its health, and we're here to support them with a more modern, results-driven way to take care of their bodies at the cellular level."
Founding Memberships are now available for all Bay Area locations. The first 100 members at each clinic receive 20% off monthly treatments. New patients can also use promo code TRY50 to receive 50% off their first IV therapy session. To learn more, visit or sign up for Bay Area updates here .
About Hydration Room
Founded in 2014 by board-certified anesthesiologist Dr. Brett Florie, Hydration Room is redefining modern wellness with personalized, physician-designed IV and injection therapy. With over 40 clinics across California, Hydration Room blends medical expertise with a high-touch patient experience to deliver fast, effective treatments that support energy, immunity, recovery, longevity and overall wellness. From NAD+ therapy to custom treatment plans guided by licensed medical professionals, Hydration Room empowers patients to take control of their health starting at the cellular level. For more information, visit .
