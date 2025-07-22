Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
HYDRATION ROOM EXPANDS INTO THE BAY AREA WITH SIX NEW CLINICS

HYDRATION ROOM EXPANDS INTO THE BAY AREA WITH SIX NEW CLINICS


2025-07-22 12:16:20
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Founded in 2014 by board-certified anesthesiologist Dr. Brett Florie, Hydration Room is known for redefining preventative wellness with medically guided IV and injection therapies. With over 1.5 million treatments performed for more than 150,000 patients, Hydration Room blends science-backed wellness with a spa-like experience.

"Bringing Hydration Room to the Bay Area is a major moment for us," said Dr. Brett Florie, Founder, Hydration Room. "We've seen our treatments help everyone from busy parents and professionals to wellness seekers and athletes feel energized, rebalanced and more in control of their health. With a unique blend of clinical care and hospitality, Hydration Room is setting a new standard for wellness across California."

Hydration Room offers a range of specialized, high-quality, medically-guided treatments focused on energy, immunity, recovery, skin health, weight management and long-term health, including:

  • NAD+ IV Therapy – Supports cellular repair, energy production and cognitive health
  • Immunity & Recovery – Blends high-dose Vitamin C, Glutathione, B12, and Amino Acids
  • Wellness IVs & Injections – For skin health, weight management, and mood
  • Regenerative Therapies – Stem Cell and Exosome IVs to support cellular repair, inflammation reduction and long-term vitality

All therapies are administered by licensed medical professionals, and every new patient receives a complimentary medical consultation to create a customized wellness plan.

The upcoming Bay Area locations and opening dates are:

  • Campbell – July 25, 2025
     The Pruneyard, 1875 S Bascom Ave, Suite 118, Campbell, CA 95008
  • Burlingame – August 2025
     1203 Howard Ave, Burlingame, CA 94010
  • Berkeley – Fall 2025
     1825 Fourth St, Suite B, Berkeley, CA 94710
  • San Jose – Fall 2025
     City Sports, Almaden, 5155 Cherry Ave, San Jose, CA 95118
  • San Ramon – Fall 2025
     City Center Bishop Ranch, 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd #1518, San Ramon, CA 94583
  • Mountain View – Fall 2025
     Village at San Antonio Plaza, 555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA 94040

"We're thrilled to introduce Hydration Room to the Bay Area, starting with our new clinic in Campbell," said Michelle Mendoza, CEO, Hydration Room. "This community is deeply engaged in its health, and we're here to support them with a more modern, results-driven way to take care of their bodies at the cellular level."

Founding Memberships are now available for all Bay Area locations. The first 100 members at each clinic receive 20% off monthly treatments. New patients can also use promo code TRY50 to receive 50% off their first IV therapy session. To learn more, visit or sign up for Bay Area updates here .

About Hydration Room
 Founded in 2014 by board-certified anesthesiologist Dr. Brett Florie, Hydration Room is redefining modern wellness with personalized, physician-designed IV and injection therapy. With over 40 clinics across California, Hydration Room blends medical expertise with a high-touch patient experience to deliver fast, effective treatments that support energy, immunity, recovery, longevity and overall wellness. From NAD+ therapy to custom treatment plans guided by licensed medical professionals, Hydration Room empowers patients to take control of their health starting at the cellular level. For more information, visit .

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:
 Cheri Quigley
Fernleaf Marketing Group
949-842-7371
[email protected]

SOURCE Hydration Room

MENAFN22072025003732001241ID1109832857

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search