Classdojo For Districts Unveils New Features For 2025-26 School Year

Built with customer input, ClassDojo's new tools unify communication, streamline oversight, and introduce AI to save teachers time while helping districts navigate budget uncertainty at no cost

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassDojo today announced a major expansion of its ClassDojo for Districts platform, launching new features designed to help district leaders unify communication, strengthen family engagement, and streamline oversight across schools-all while helping districts adapt to deepening budget pressures. With ongoing cuts to federal education funding, leaders are under increasing pressure to do more with less. These new updates-available for the 2025–26 school year-offer a cost-free solution built directly from feedback from superintendents, chief technology officers, and school public relations officials. The release includes enhancements to messaging, behavior and classroom management, and IT administration.

"Every iteration of ClassDojo is built on feedback from the people who use it," said Chad A. Stevens, Ph.D., ClassDojo's Head of K–12 Engagement. "Superintendents were clear that they wanted to use tools that were already rapidly adopted and loved by school staff. So, we built tools that bring the whole district together-with consistency, control, and care."

Communication and Family Engagement that Scales Districtwide

Districts can now send Announcements to all families, school staff, or targeted groups. Messages are automatically translated into 130+ languages and include Read Receipts so central offices can confirm delivery. Time-sensitive updates can also be sent as important messages via SMS.

For middle and high schools, the platform now offers a more age-appropriate student experience. Students can customize their own avatars (or use initials), and the redesigned interface helps reinforce routines and independence.

AI-Powered Support for Teachers

To support teachers, ClassDojo created Sidekick, an AI assistant that helps reduce busywork and give teachers more time with students. Sidekick assists with lesson planning, admin tasks, and everyday classroom workflows-and continues to evolve based on teacher feedback.

"Teachers tell us Sidekick saves them hours each week," said Dr. Stevens. "They feel more prepared and more present with students plus they don't have to leave a proven tool that they are using on a daily basis."

Seamless Oversight and IT Control

ClassDojo for Districts now offers automated rostering and integration with SIS systems, ClassLink, or SFTP-reducing manual setup and syncing data on students, staff, and families daily. Staff logins are secured with Google or Microsoft SSO, and multi-factor authentication (MFA) is available for added protection.

Communication records-including text, images, videos, and files-are easy to audit by authorized personnel. Search by school, date range, or staff member, and export via time-limited secure links.

Coming in 2026

Future updates will include teacher-to-student messaging, attendance-based alerts via SIS, automated voice calls to households, and integration with district social media channels such as Facebook and Instagram.

Dr. Stevens concluded, "Districts are often forced to choose between innovation and affordability-but with ClassDojo, they don't have to. These upcoming features are designed to replace outdated, expensive systems with something better: a simple, unified platform that helps schools reach families more effectively. And best of all, it's free."

To learn more, visit:

About ClassDojo for Districts

ClassDojo is on a mission to give every child an education they love. Already used by over 45 million families and teachers around the world, ClassDojo helps schools build strong, connected communities. ClassDojo for Districts brings this connection to the whole school system-helping leaders reach every family, reduce absences, improve student behavior, and ensure consistent communication across schools. Districts gain the oversight they need with tools like rostering, SSO, and SIS integration, plus simple ways to celebrate students, share updates, and keep families in the loop-all in a platform teachers already love. And it's free for teachers, schools, and districts.

