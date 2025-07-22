Norman Parathyroid Center Launches First-Ever Hyperparathyroidism Awareness Day, Announces National Lab Testing Partnership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This groundbreaking initiative includes a Parathyroid Health Panel , available now at 240+ Any Lab Test Now locations across the country. The panel tests blood calcium and parathyroid hormone (PTH) levels-two simple labs that are all that's needed to diagnose this disease.

To mark the occasion, the Norman Parathyroid Center is establishing Hyperparathyroidism Awareness Day on July 22, the first national day dedicated to raising awareness of this misunderstood condition.

"Hyperparathyroidism is incredibly common-especially in women-but it's frequently missed or dismissed," said Dr. Jim Norman, founder of the Norman Parathyroid Center. "We've seen over 60,000 patients with this disease, and many have suffered for years simply because their doctors didn't order the correct labs or didn't recognize the signs."

Why This Matters

Hyperparathyroidism is caused by one or more tumors on the parathyroid glands, leading to high calcium levels in the blood. This imbalance can cause a wide range of symptoms , including:



Bone loss and osteoporosis

Kidney stones

Fatigue, brain fog, and memory issues

High blood pressure and heart palpitations Mood changes, anxiety, and depression

These symptoms are often mistaken for "normal aging," resulting in patients being told to "watch and wait" while their health worsens. But the disease is curable with a 20-minute outpatient surgery that removes the overactive gland(s)-and most patients report dramatic symptom improvement within days or weeks.

One of the biggest reasons hyperparathyroidism goes undiagnosed is due to misunderstood lab values-especially calcium. For adults over age 40, a calcium level above 10.0 mg/dL is never normal, yet many labs and doctors mistakenly consider levels up to 10.5 "within range." In reality, high calcium is almost always caused by a parathyroid tumor. Understanding this distinction can mean the difference between years of suffering and a quick cure.

"We hear it all the time-patients say they feel 20 years younger after surgery," said Dr. Jamie Mitchell, Medical Director at the Norman Parathyroid Center. "This is one of the most rewarding procedures in medicine, and we're excited to make diagnosis easier with this national lab testing initiative."

About the Parathyroid Health Panel

The new testing panel is now available through Any Lab Test Now and includes blood calcium and parathyroid hormone (PTH). These are the only two labs needed to diagnose primary hyperparathyroidism. No doctor's referral is required for this lab test, patients may simple walk-in to an Any Lab Test Now location or schedule an appointment online.

Patients are encouraged to visit parathyroidawareness to learn more and those with abnormal results should visit parathyroid to take the next step toward evaluation and treatment. No referral is needed to be seen at the Norman Parathyroid Center.

About the Norman Parathyroid Center

Located in Tampa, Florida, the Norman Parathyroid Center is the leading parathyroid gland tumor treatment center in the world, performing nearly 3,800 parathyroid operations annually. Well known for cure rates over 99% via an operation that typically lasts about 20 minutes, the Norman Parathyroid Center's success centers on a teamwork approach by the most experienced parathyroid surgeons in the world.

| (813) 972-0000

About the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery:

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, established in January 2022, is the world's largest endocrine surgery practice, encompassing the Norman Parathyroid Center, Clayman Thyroid Center, and Carling Adrenal Center. Committed to advancing the field of endocrine surgery and providing world-class care, the hospital has surpassed 20,000 new patient consults within just two years of its inception. Patients from 98 countries and all 50 states have sought the expertise of the hospital's renowned specialists.



