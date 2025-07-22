Essential Turbines Inc. Closes Acquisition Of Aeromaritime Mediterranean, Launches Essential Turbines Malta As European MRO Hub
"This is a pivotal moment for Essential Turbines," said Gannon Gambeski, President of ETI. "The addition of Essential Turbines Malta strengthens our ability to serve customers globally and reflects our commitment to scalable, strategic growth. We're proud to welcome the team to ETI and to build on the strong foundation established under ITP Aero."
The integration of Essential Turbines Malta supports ETI's long-term growth strategy, which focuses on expanding core market leadership in the RR250/300 platforms, advancing additional strategic engine programs with OEM partnerships, and adding MRO capabilities and regional presence through targeted acquisitions and partnerships.
For ETI's customers, the acquisition means greater proximity and agility in service delivery across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Current service levels will be maintained, with integration focused on improving consistency, collaboration, and enhanced value across all ETI locations.
The move reinforces ETI's people-first approach to growth. The Malta team brings deep technical experience and regional insight that will enrich ETI's operational culture and capability set.
"We are investing in people, platforms, and global reach to scale our mission," said Elias Lebovits, Managing Partner of Swift Anchor Holdings, ETI's lead shareholder. "The acquisition of ETI Malta marks another important step in ETI's evolution as a high-performance MRO partner to the world's leading operators and OEMs."
About Essential Turbines
Essential Turbines, headquartered in Montreal, with locations in Vancouver and Mesa, Arizona, is a leading aerospace maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider with a focus on helicopter and fixed-wing turboshaft engines. ETI is a specialist in the Rolls Royce M250 and RR300 engines, as well as turbofan engines modules, components, and accessories. Essential Turbines is backed by Swift Anchor Holdings and Balance Point Capital. Essential Turbines is actively pursuing strategic investments and acquisitions. Visit .
