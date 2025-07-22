Romania On Alert As Heatwave, Storms To Sweep Across Regions
The national weather agency warned of red code alerts, the highest level in its color-coded warning system, for scorching heat in the capital city of Bucharest and several southern counties. Temperatures there are expected to reach 40 to 41 degrees Celsius, with high humidity leading to severe thermal discomfort.
ANM classifies weather alerts into three risk levels: yellow, orange, and red, indicating increasing severity from potential risk to extreme danger.
The orange code alert is in effect in some southeastern regions, with highs of 38 to 40 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, several southern and eastern regions are under yellow code alerts, with daytime highs of 34 to 38 degrees and night time lows between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius, Xinhua news agency reported.
In addition to heat-related alerts, a separate yellow warning has been issued for unstable atmospheric conditions affecting half of the country, particularly in central, eastern, and southern regions, including mountainous areas and parts of the Black Sea coast. Forecasts predict strong winds, thunderstorms, torrential rain, and isolated hail, with rainfall up to 40 liters per square meter. This warning is valid from Tuesday noon to early Wednesday.
According to ANM, the heatwave and thermal discomfort are expected to persist across western, southern, and parts of central Romania until the end of the week.
On July 20, Florinela Georgescu, meteorologist, warned during a live broadcast on a local media outlet that even hotter weather is expected by the middle of next week, with temperatures possibly reaching 40 degrees Celsius in southern Oltenia and Muntenia.
She explained that a hot air mass from northern Africa is driving the extreme heat across much of Europe. "We are on the northeastern edge of this heatwave, but we will still feel its full effects," she said, noting that the highest temperatures are forecast for southern Europe, especially Greece, and also parts of Romania in the coming days.
She added that capital Bucharest could also see highs around 40 degrees Celsius by mid-week.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment