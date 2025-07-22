Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Louisville Cleaning Pros Launches In Louisville, KY, Offering Hassle-Free Residential And Commercial Cleaning Services


2025-07-22 10:01:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Louisville, KY, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Louisville Cleaning Pros LLC , a new entrant in the residential and commercial cleaning industry, officially launches in Louisville, Kentucky. Focused on providing high-quality, reliable cleaning services, the company caters to both homeowners and businesses seeking a hassle-free, fully digital service experience.

Louisville Cleaning Pros specializes in routine residential cleanings, move-in/move-out services, and tailored commercial solutions. With instant online booking, transparent pricing, and a satisfaction guarantee, the company is redefining convenience for busy professionals and families in Louisville.

“Our mission is simple: to help clients reclaim their time with reliable, professional cleaning services that work around their schedule-not the other way around,” said Carl, Founder of Louisville Cleaning Pros.“We're proud to offer a modern, customer-focused experience with honest communication and no hidden fees.”

Key Offerings:

  • Residential Cleaning: Weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly services.
  • Move-In/Out Cleaning: Thorough cleans for transitional homes, including appliances and cupboards.
  • Commercial Cleaning: Custom cleaning for offices and retail spaces.

Why Louisville Cleaning Pros?

  • Instant quotes and online booking at louisvillecleaningpros.com .
  • Satisfaction Guarantee: If anything is missed, they'll return to make it right.
  • Discounts for recurring service: up to 20% off.

Designed with the modern client in mind, Louisville Cleaning Pros serves busy professionals and families who value efficiency, seamless digital interactions, and consistent quality.

For more information or to book a service, visit or contact:

About Louisville Cleaning Pros
Louisville Cleaning Pros offers premium residential and commercial cleaning services across Louisville, KY. We specialize in recurring home cleanings and move-in/move-out services, all backed by a satisfaction guarantee. With instant online booking, transparent pricing, and vetted professionals, we make home and office maintenance seamless. Our services are perfect for busy professionals who want a spotless space without the hassle. Every clean follows a detailed checklist to ensure quality and consistency. Clients choose us for reliability, professionalism, and a commitment to freeing up their time - no surprises. Trusted locally, we make clean living effortless

Press inquiries

Louisville Cleaning Pros

Carl Armijo
...
502-200-1410



