NAL Research, SGM Technology AS, And Tschudi Shipping Company Partner To Deliver Resilient Navigation And Tracking Solution For Commercial Maritime Vessels

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This partnership responds to the urgent need for reliable asset tracking and assured navigation in high-risk maritime environments. Threats to Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals, such as jamming, spoofing, and interference, are reaching unprecedented levels worldwide. In some regions, maritime authorities reported a 350% increase in affected vessels over the past six months, according to NorthStandard. These disruptions are leading to serious consequences, including collisions, delays, financial impacts on global trade, and heightened security risks for crews at sea.

Under the partnership agreement, the companies are leveraging NAL Research's 25+ years of expertise in APNT, tracking, and connectivity to develop solutions built on the Iridium® PNT service, a powerful and fully authenticated L-band signal resilient to spoofing and jamming. The partnership will also benefit from SGM's 15+ years of experience delivering technology to the commercial maritime sector and Tschudi Shipping Company's global presence and 140+ years in commercial shipping and logistics. Together, the collaboration aims to provide maritime users with unmatched resilience and reliable navigation for GPS/GNSS-compromised environments. Trials of this state-of-the-art solution are currently underway.

"Protection against GPS vulnerabilities is no longer a nice-to-have, but a necessity to ensure operational success and asset safety," said NAL Research President, Robert Bills . "Through this collaborative effort, we are aiming to achieve complete global situational awareness and increase safety at sea for our commercial maritime customers, even in the most remote and challenging situations."

"In today's maritime landscape, the threat of GPS jamming and spoofing is no longer theoretical-it's a growing reality. Ensuring navigational safety is critical, not just for protecting cargo and vessels, but for safeguarding the lives of seafarers who rely on precise and trustworthy systems every day," said Steffen Grefsgård, CEO, SGM Technology AS . "At SGM Technology, we are committed to developing robust solutions that help mitigate these risks and maintain the integrity of maritime operations."

"As a fifth-generation shipping company, we've witnessed the evolution of maritime navigation, but never before have we faced technological threats like GPS jamming and spoofing," said Felix Tschudi, Chairman, Tschudi Group. "These disruptions pose a serious risk to vessel safety, crew welfare, and the reliability of global trade routes. The industry must act collectively to address these vulnerabilities to protect maritime personnel and assets."

"We're proud to support our valued partners to enable this vital service in the critically important maritime markets," said Iridium Vice President of PNT, Rohit Braggs . "Iridium PNT-enabled technologies are available today and provide trusted location services for high-value assets-and more importantly, help to keep mariners safe."

To learn more about this partnership and for initial inquiries about its combined APNT offering, reach out to [email protected] .

ABOUT NAL RESEARCH

NAL Research is a pioneer in delivering trusted and resilient connectivity and PNT solutions – designed to meet the dynamic communications, data intelligence, location, and timing needs of the future. In 2024, NAL Research and Blue Sky Network strategically merged to optimize operations and provide a diverse enterprise and government customer base with transformative solutions and enhanced service and support. NAL and Blue Sky Network's combined portfolio now includes emerging satellite and mobile technology products, satellite-based tracking systems, powerful APNT modules, intelligent software applications, IoT tracking, and two-way devices enabling seamless global connectivity. For more information visit .

ABOUT SGM Technology

SGM Technology has been delivering innovative solutions to the maritime industry for over a decade. The company specializes in developing advanced reporting and tracking systems for sectors such as commercial fishing, the seismic industry and other maritime operations. SGM's core focus is solving client challenges in a productive, efficient and results-driven manner. With a commitment to technological innovation and customer-centric development, SGM Technology continues to support the maritime sector with reliable, forward-thinking solutions. For more information visit .

ABOUT TSCHUDI SHIPPING COMPANY

Tschudi Shipping Company AS is a family-owned shipping and logistics company with its roots back to 1883. The head office is at Lysaker Norway with subsidiaries in several European countries and in Mozambique. The group has through generations been known for its entrepreneurship and for finding new solutions to new and old maritime challenges. Recognizing that electronic warfare and vulnerable data security is an increasing threat to the maritime industry, Tschudi Shipping Company AS is excited to be working together with NAL Research and SGM Technology to use their already proven solutions combined and adapted to create a new solution tailormade for secure navigation and communication for the maritime industry. For more information visit .

Media Contacts:

NAL Research

[email protected]

SGM Technology

[email protected]

Tschudi Group

[email protected]

Logo -

Photo -