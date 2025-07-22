Scientific Global (SG) Is A Finalist For MM+M 2025 Medical Communications Agency Of The Year.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Jennifer Rudolph, J.D. Co-Founder & Partner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Judging for the 22nd MM+M Awards has closed - and the shortlist results are in.

The MM+M Awards recognizes, champions and celebrates creativity and effectiveness in healthcare marketing and communications. And this recognition comes from industry peers.

More than 70 judges boasting a wide variety of expertise narrowed down the hundreds of entries to a select few. It's this rigorous analysis that has made the MM+M Awards the industry's gold standard.

“The pharma and medical marketing community entered a record-breaking amount of work this year, and our judges spent two long days evaluating every piece of work submitted,” said Jameson Fleming, MM+M's editor-in-chief.“The creative we saw changed, improved and saved lives, and we're excited to spotlight the absolute best of the best later this year.”

“Being named a finalist for Agency of the Year is more than an honor - it's a reflection of the fearless thinking, creative rigor and deep scientific fluency we bring to every brand we touch,” said Jennifer Rudolph, SG's co-founder and partner.“At Scientific Global , we believe bold ideas paired with flawless execution can transform how healthcare brands show up in the world. This recognition belongs to every member of our team - and every client who trusts us to help shape what's next.”

About Scientific Global

Scientific Global (SG) is a promotional, female-owned and operated MedComms agency based in New York, with offices in London and Toronto. Structured to move brands forward, SG amplifies the power of MedComms to accelerate the adoption of transformational products, devices and diagnostics - ensuring they reach the people who need them most.

About MM+M

MM+M, first published in 1966 as Medical Marketing + Media, is the media brand of record for pharmaceutical marketing and commercialization, delivering the most balanced and relevant coverage of its subject matter. The 50-year-old business title produces an essential mix of online breaking news and analysis combined with monthly print features - timely, objective, original editorial content for an executive audience of leaders and thinkers who work in pharma, medical device, diagnostics and greater healthcare marketing.

