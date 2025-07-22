Manpowergroup Talent Solutions Partners With Carv As Part Of Its Strategy To Embed Gen-AI Within Recruitment

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This is about putting smarter tech in the hands of great recruiters," said Marceline Beijer, Global SVP at ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions. "With Carv, our recruiters are empowered to leverage agentic AI to work even smarter and more strategically to match people to in-demand roles. Carv's technology integrates seamlessly into our recruiters' daily work helping us hire faster and deliver more personal, high-quality experiences for clients and candidates alike."

Strategic Technology Foundation Enables Rapid Deployment

ManpowerGroup has been investing in and building its digital core, PowerSuite, for more than five years. Unrivaled on a global scale in the industry, PowerSuite is the organization's foundational tech stack currently processing 90% of front office revenues through a single global platform. This scalable infrastructure positions ManpowerGroup to rapidly integrate Carv's agentic AI across its global network of recruiters and client touchpoints.

Since the rise of generative AI, Talent Solutions has remained at the forefront of innovation with SophieTM, its proprietary AI ecosystem built on the PowerSuite foundation and powered by deep workforce intelligence and labor market insights. Carv was selected for the strength of its agentic AI technology, its real-world impact in staffing, and its flexible, integration-ready platform that adapts to each client's operational needs.

"Together with Talent Solutions we are setting a new standard for what AI can achieve in staffing," Barend Raaff, Co-Founder of Carv, said. "Our collaboration proves that when AI is designed to adapt to recruiters-not the other way around-it drives meaningful impact for clients, candidates, and recruiting teams alike. We are proud to be powering this transformation together."

With Carv's AI deployed across its global RPO operations, ManpowerGroup expects to significantly reduce time-to-hire while improving recruiter productivity and delivering better outcomes for candidates around the world.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup ® (NYSE: MAN ), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower , Experis , and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2025 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 16th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit , or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Bluesky .

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP TALENT SOLUTIONS

Talent Solutions combines our leading global offerings RPO, TAPFIN-MSP, and Right Management to help organizations address their complex workforce needs. Talent Solutions leverages our deep industry expertise and understanding of what talent wants to provide end-to-end, data-driven capabilities across the talent lifecycle. From talent attraction and acquisition to upskilling, development, and retention, we provide seamless delivery, leveraging best-in-breed technology, and extensive workforce insights across multiple countries at scale. Talent Solutions is part of the ManpowerGroup ® (NYSE: MAN ) family of brands, which also includes Manpower and Experis .

For more information, visit , or follow us on LinkedIn .

ABOUT CARV

Carv AI for recruiters, designed to take on administrative tasks, allowing recruiters to focus on building relationships and finding top talent. Carv's AI platform continuously updates candidate data and takes over tedious, repetitive tasks, enabling a faster and smoother recruitment workflow.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup