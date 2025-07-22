Hilb Group Expands Southeast Presence, Acquires South Carolina-Based Retirement Plan Book Of Business
RICHMOND, Va., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired a South Carolina-based retirement plan book of business in its Southeast region of operations, growing its offerings and presence in the market. The acquisition took effect on July 1, 2025.
About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 190 acquisitions with over 125 offices in 32 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at .
Media Contact:
Peter Lobred
804.548.4629
[email protected]
M&A Contact:
Ryan Havermann
804.414.6508
[email protected]
