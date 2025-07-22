Deposco Named A Leader And Ace Performer In The 2025 SPARK Matrixtm For Warehouse Management Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deposco, a pioneer in AI-powered supply chain software , today announced that it has been positioned as both a technology Leader and an Ace Performer in the 2025 SPARK MatrixTM: Warehouse Management System (WMS) report published by global advisory firm QKS Group. The full report is available for download here:

Deposco's Bright Suite fulfillment platform, powered by the Bright Warehouse application, handled 1.2 percent of total U.S. ecommerce during the 2024 holiday season and processed $57 billion in GMV across 4,500 merchants, representing a 31-percent YoY increase. Bright Warehouse, the Company's cloud‐born Warehouse Management System , orchestrates flawless execution of goods and information flows. The solution unifies real‐time inventory visibility with system‐directed workflows, labor optimization, parcel rate shopping, 3PL billing automation, and predictive analytics in a single, composable application.

Deposco's warehouse management solution delivers enterprise-grade benefits to rapidly scaling companies, including enterprise-wide visibility, streamlined workflows that save on labor and shipping, extensive integrations, and real-time, AI-driven data to enhance decision-making. Bright Warehouse empowers companies to pick, pack , and ship orders quickly and accurately, often guaranteeing 100% accuracy , through AI-optimized processes. Companies can grow seamlessly from a single location to a unified omnichannel fulfillment network with hassle-free scaling through an out‐of‐the‐box integration with Deposco's native OMS .

“Deposco is redefining what WMS platforms can deliver by blending operational depth with business agility,” said Kumar Anand, Principal Industry Analyst, QKS Group.“Unlike legacy providers that treat fulfillment as a back-end function, Deposco embeds intelligence and cross-channel coordination at the core of its architecture, aligning warehouse execution with customer experience, margin goals, and growth strategies.”

"We're leading in AI-based Supply Chain Intelligence because we've spent years capturing the operational truth between shopping carts and ERPs,” said Michael Johnson, VP of Business Consulting of Deposco. "That depth of data gives our AI a clear advantage, helping customers turn complexity into fast, profitable action.”

About Deposco

Deposco's supply chain software maps out your success, accelerates execution, and navigates your growth journey, driving unparalleled efficiency and cost savings. Our AI-powered platform delivers actionable insights across the entire supply chain-from planning to execution-adapting like a GPS to keep you on the optimal path. With the industry's largest library of pre-built integrations, we help more than 4,000 retailers, 3PLs, DTC brands, and wholesalers process over 165 million consumer orders worldwide.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm delivering strategic insights and growth-oriented research across emerging technology markets. For more information, visit qksgroup.co .

