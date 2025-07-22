Next Generation Computing Market Forecast 2030: Reaching USD 782.10 Billion With A 19.4% CAGR

Next Generation Computing Market

Growth in next-gen computing is driven by rising investments, HPC demand, and needs in medical research and financial markets.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global next generation computing market generated $157.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $928.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 513 Pages) at:Next-generation computing devices differ fundamentally from traditional and supercomputers. Also known as high-performance computing, they leverage quantum phenomena and use quantum bits (qubits) instead of classical bits for data processing. These systems excel at handling complex calculations far more efficiently than classical computers, significantly driving the growth of the next-generation computing market. They are widely used across sectors such as aerospace and defense, BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, manufacturing, IT and telecom, and more.Next generation computing market trends in Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in next generation computing and real-time data analysis, which drives organizations to invest heavily in next generation computing market to sustain growth and improve productivity.In addition, factors such as major shift toward digital transformation, cloud deployment & technological advancement among small & medium businesses, and continuously ongoing modernization in work force management strategy in emerging economies notably contribute toward the market growth. Furthermore, key players in Asia-Pacific are focusing on enhancing their operations and increasing their overall efficiency to stay competitive in the market, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at:The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global next generation computing market based on component, offering, type, enterprise size, end use industry, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on component, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global next generation computing market and would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the services segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. The software segment is also discussed in the study.Based on offering, the premise segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global next generation computing market, and would lead the trail through 2031. The cloud-based segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.Based on type, the high-performance computing segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing more than one-fifth of the global next generation computing market revenue. On the other hand, the brain type computing segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the quantum computing, approximate and probabilistic computing, energy efficiency computing, thermodynamic computing, memory-based computing, optical computing, and others segments.If you have any special requirements, Request customization:Based on enterprise size, the SMEs segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global next generation computing market revenue, and would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the large enterprises segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.Based on end use industry, the government segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing nearly one-fifth of the global next generation computing market revenue, and would lead the trail through 2031. The IT and Telecom segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the BFSI, energy and power, transportation & logistics, chemicals, academia, healthcare, space & defense, and other segments.Based on region, the market share in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global next generation computing market revenue, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include LAMEA and Europe.Covid-19 Scenario:1. The COVID-19 outbreak had a less negative impact on the next-generation computing market, owing to significant investments made out in the field of advanced technology, such as distributed computing, AI, ML, deep learning, cloud computing, and parallel computing.2. Also, the increase in use of cloud-based next-generation computing software by several businesses and industries are likely to boost production and revenue which and support the market's expansion.Get More Information Before Buying:Leading players of the global next generation computing market analyzed in the research include IBM Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Atos SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., NEC Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, Oracle Corporation.These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.Other Trending Report:1. Enterprise Quantum Computing Market2. Media & Entertainment Storage MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, on Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

