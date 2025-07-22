Fredericton Homeowners Trust Atlantic Brick And Stone For Expert Concrete Repairs And Chimney Restoration

MENAFN - GetNews)



A leading masonry repair contractor, Atlantic Brick and Stone sets the benchmark for durable and reliable concrete repairs Fredericton that homeowners and businesses depend on. These repairs not only restore functionality but also prevent further deterioration and safeguard properties against New Brunswick's harsh weather conditions.

The local climatic conditions can cause significant damage to brick, stone, and concrete over time. Atlantic Brick and Stone addresses this with comprehensive concrete repair solutions, restoring driveways, walkways, and foundations to excellent condition while preventing trip hazards and water infiltration. Complementing its concrete repairs, the company offers chimney repair services to address critical safety concerns, including reducing fire hazards and improving energy efficiency.

Specializing in structural restoration to ensure properties remain visually appealing, Atlantic Brick and Stone also provides comprehensive chimney repairs Fredericto , a critical service for maintaining structural integrity and fire safety. From crumbling mortar to damaged flue liners, certified and highly skilled masons deliver meticulous restorations that extend the lifespan of chimneys while enhancing curb appeal.

"Properties across Fredericton face unique challenges due to weather cycles and aging infrastructure, from crumbling brickwork to damaged foundations. Our team provides lasting solutions that enhance property safety and value, combining technical skill with premium materials to ensure repairs withstand the test of time,” said the owner of Atlantic Brick and Stone, Ryan Clark.

With over 15+ years of industry expertise in delivering high-quality brick and stone masonry services for residential and commercial projects, Atlantic Brick and Stone has built a reputation for precision and longevity in masonry solutions. Its concrete repair services address common issues, such as cracks, spalling, and uneven surfaces, using high-grade materials and proven techniques.

Taking the utmost care to provide the highest quality workmanship and a safe working environment, Atlantic Brick and Stone helps property owners avoid recurring repair costs while preserving and increasing their property's value. Whether repairing a historic home's brick facade or installing a new patio, clients receive reliable, long-lasting results backed by a trusted local business.

Atlantic Brick and Stone is a trusted masonry repair contractor providing Fredericton homeowners and businesses with expert masonry solutions designed for durability, safety, and long-term value. Specializing in concrete and foundation repairs, chimney restoration, brick repointing, and hardscape installation, the company is known for its expertise, reliability, and customer-focused approach. Backed by extensive warranties, its services ensure long-term protection and value for property owners.

About the Company:

Atlantic Brick and Stone specializes in concrete repairs, chimney restoration, foundation fixes, and hardscape installation. A premier masonry contractor serving Fredericton with over 15 years of experience, the company is known for its craftsmanship, reliability, and customer-first approach. Using high-quality materials and proven techniques, Atlantic Brick and Stone ensures structural integrity and aesthetic appeal for both residential and commercial properties. Backed by industry-leading warranties of up to 25 years, its services are designed to withstand New Brunswick's harsh climate.