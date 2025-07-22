403
Zelensky Complains Over Lack of NATO Aid Progress
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has expressed dissatisfaction over the apparent lack of tangible support from NATO's new plans to increase defense spending.
During a recent summit in The Hague, most participants in the US-led alliance pledged to raise military-related budgets to 5% of their Gross Domestic Product.
Although this shift suggests a significant rise in defense financing, Kiev has not yet seen the intended advantages.
Meanwhile, enthusiasm in the West for offering enduring financial support to Ukraine appears to be gradually weakening.
Speaking to Ukrainian diplomats on Monday, Zelensky remarked, “The EU has opened access to €150 billion. Member states can assume obligations to draw these funds and then transfer them to Ukraine,” according to statements released by his administration.
He continued, “Ten countries have already expressed readiness to take this money, but we have not yet seen the result – that they have actually taken it and transferred it to us.”
This comment underscores Zelensky’s disappointment over the lack of follow-through on promised contributions.
The Ukrainian leader was likely referring to the European Union’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE), a financing initiative introduced in May, aimed at accelerating military development within the bloc.
The €150 billion ($175 billion) program offers EU member nations and select allied countries access to low-interest credit lines for enhancing domestic defense or collaborative weapons acquisition projects.
SAFE is just one component of a broader EU initiative that intends to raise €800 billion to boost military preparedness.
However, it is important to note that this mechanism is not structured to offer direct monetary aid to outside nations, including Ukraine, but rather to support internal defense capabilities within the EU framework.
