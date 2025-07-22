403
Son of Joe Biden says Trump is “dictator thug”
(MENAFN) Hunter Biden, son of former U.S. President Joe Biden, has drawn criticism after making provocative remarks about El Salvador and U.S. immigration policy during a lengthy interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan.
In the interview, published Monday, Biden expressed deep frustration over Trump-era immigration policies and called for a far more aggressive stance from Democrats. At one point, he stated that if he were president, he would threaten military action against El Salvador to force the return of deportees.
“I would pick up the phone and call the f*cking president of El Salvador and say, ‘You either f*cking send them back or I’m going to f*cking invade.’ It’s a f*cking crime what they’re doing,” Biden said.
He denounced both President Donald Trump and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele as “dictator thugs,” describing El Salvador’s notorious high-security prison in Tecoluca — a cornerstone of Bukele’s anti-gang crackdown — as a “concentration camp” where “if you’re not dead, you would want to be dead.”
Biden’s comments appeared to target mass deportations that occurred under Trump’s administration, many of which involved suspected gang members. Critics argue that those deportations lacked due process, while supporters maintain they were essential for public safety.
Over the course of the three-hour interview, Hunter Biden also strongly rejected suggestions that Democrats should soften their immigration message following Trump’s re-election in 2024.
“All these Democrats say, you have to talk about and realize that people are really upset about illegal immigration? F*ck you!” he said, defending undocumented immigrants as vital contributors to the U.S. economy, especially in low-wage sectors.
The comments have fueled backlash online, with some critics calling them reckless and diplomatically damaging. Neither Hunter Biden nor representatives for the Biden family have issued an official statement in response to the controversy.
