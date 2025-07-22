403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Over 80 Candidates File Applications for Cameroon’s Presidency
(MENAFN) Cameroon’s electoral commission, Elections Cameroon (Elecam), announced on Tuesday that more than 80 individuals have officially submitted their applications to compete in the upcoming presidential election.
Among the candidates listed by Elecam are the current president, Paul Biya, alongside prominent opposition figures Maurice Kamto and Joshua Osih.
The field also includes two former ministers and close allies of Biya—Issa Tchiroma Bakary and Bello Bouba Maigari. In total, the applicant pool features seven women and 26 independent contenders.
Elecam will conduct a thorough review of the submissions and is set to release the final roster of qualified candidates 60 days prior to the election day.
The presidential vote is scheduled to commence on October 12.
Among the candidates listed by Elecam are the current president, Paul Biya, alongside prominent opposition figures Maurice Kamto and Joshua Osih.
The field also includes two former ministers and close allies of Biya—Issa Tchiroma Bakary and Bello Bouba Maigari. In total, the applicant pool features seven women and 26 independent contenders.
Elecam will conduct a thorough review of the submissions and is set to release the final roster of qualified candidates 60 days prior to the election day.
The presidential vote is scheduled to commence on October 12.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment