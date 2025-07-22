Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 80 Candidates File Applications for Cameroon’s Presidency

2025-07-22 08:33:20
(MENAFN) Cameroon’s electoral commission, Elections Cameroon (Elecam), announced on Tuesday that more than 80 individuals have officially submitted their applications to compete in the upcoming presidential election.

Among the candidates listed by Elecam are the current president, Paul Biya, alongside prominent opposition figures Maurice Kamto and Joshua Osih.

The field also includes two former ministers and close allies of Biya—Issa Tchiroma Bakary and Bello Bouba Maigari. In total, the applicant pool features seven women and 26 independent contenders.

Elecam will conduct a thorough review of the submissions and is set to release the final roster of qualified candidates 60 days prior to the election day.

The presidential vote is scheduled to commence on October 12.

