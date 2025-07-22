Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AXA XL Consolidates Casualty Insurance For Contractors Promotes Ed Totten To Head Of Construction Casualty

2025-07-22 08:31:36
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jon Tellekamp, AXA XL's Chief Underwriting Officer for Construction and Energy in the Americas, commented, "Casualty insurance is more vital than ever for contractors today. The growth in project size, legal risks, and contractual obligations underscores the need for a unified approach. By aligning our primary and excess construction insurance under Ed's leadership, we can provide our clients with fewer coverage gaps and more efficient decision-making, ultimately strengthening their risk resilience."

Mr. Totten brings over 20 years of construction and casualty insurance experience to his new role. He has served as Senior Vice President and Profit Center Head for Excess Construction at AXA XL since 2010, building its excess casualty team from ground zero. His career includes construction leadership roles at Zurich and AIG prior to AXA XL.

"Known for his strategic leadership and deep industry knowledge, Ed has built a reputation for fostering strong relationships with brokers and clients alike. His commitment to excellence and his forward-thinking approach makes him an ideal leader to drive AXA XL's casualty construction underwriting team into its next chapter of growth and success," added Mr. Tellekamp.

AXA XL's North America Construction insurance team provides contractors with specialized coverage options, including primary and excess casualty , professional & pollution liability , builders risk , and subcontractor default . They also offer construction risk engineering services to support contractors' safety and loss prevention efforts, along with expert assistance in managing construction claims to help protect projects and mitigate risks throughout the construction process.

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit

