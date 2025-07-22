AXA XL Consolidates Casualty Insurance For Contractors Promotes Ed Totten To Head Of Construction Casualty

Mr. Totten brings over 20 years of construction and casualty insurance experience to his new role. He has served as Senior Vice President and Profit Center Head for Excess Construction at AXA XL since 2010, building its excess casualty team from ground zero. His career includes construction leadership roles at Zurich and AIG prior to AXA XL.

"Known for his strategic leadership and deep industry knowledge, Ed has built a reputation for fostering strong relationships with brokers and clients alike. His commitment to excellence and his forward-thinking approach makes him an ideal leader to drive AXA XL's casualty construction underwriting team into its next chapter of growth and success," added Mr. Tellekamp.

AXA XL's North America Construction insurance team provides contractors with specialized coverage options, including primary and excess casualty , professional & pollution liability , builders risk , and subcontractor default . They also offer construction risk engineering services to support contractors' safety and loss prevention efforts, along with expert assistance in managing construction claims to help protect projects and mitigate risks throughout the construction process.

