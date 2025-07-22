HYCU® Positioned As A Visionary In The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Backup And Data Protection Platforms For Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, Massachusetts, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc. , a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced that it has been named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms. The company was named a Visionary for the fourth consecutive year in this report.

"We believe, being recognized as a Visionary in this year's Gartner Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, is a testament to HYCU's unwavering commitment to driving data protection innovation across SaaS, on-prem and multicloud IT environments," said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. "Since we introduced HYCU R-Cloud and delivered a way for enterprise customers to protect and recover growing SaaS data alongside on-premises and multicloud in a singled unified manner, we felt we were helping to address the challenge that complex backup and recovery needs in enterprise environments.”

HYCU R-Cloud , the award-winning, integrated SaaS platform offers enterprise class automated backup, granular recovery, data migration, and disaster recovery across on-premises, multi-cloud platforms, cloud services, and SaaS applications. Delivered as a true cloud-native SaaS solution, R-Cloud includes a key component HYCU R-GraphTM . R-Graph provides application discovery and visualization, supporting more than 85 data sources across IaaS, DBaaS, PaaS, and SaaS.

“Being recognized as a Visionary reflects more than just innovation, it symbolizes alignment with what today's IT leaders urgently need,” said Subbiah Sundaram, SVP of Product at HYCU, Inc.“As data estates grow more fragmented across SaaS, cloud, and hybrid environments, our focus at HYCU remains clear: deliver complete visibility, simplified protection, and freedom to choose the storage that best fits your business needs. With R-Graph providing real-time insights into coverage gaps and generative AI accelerating infrastructure support for new SaaS and PaaS services, we're redefining what modern data protection should look like. This acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to building solutions that are not only forward-looking, but fundamentally user-first.”

During the research and evaluation period, HYCU introduced several key innovations, including:



Additional Mulitcloud Platform and Services Support : HYCU expanded coverage of AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and SaaS Services with the addition of instant data and configuration restores for multiple AWS Services, including Amazon Aurora, AWS IAM, Amazon DynamoDB and AWS Lambda. In addition, HYCU expanded coverage for Google AlloyDB, Google BigQuery, Google CloudSQL, Google CloudAppEngine, Google Cloud Artifacts, Google Cloud Functions, Google Cloud Run, as well as Azure Compute, Azure Gov Cloud, Nutanix NC2 on AWS, and Nutanix NC2 on Azure.

Additional SaaS Integration Support : HYCU added SaaS application support including Asana, Atlassian Confluence, Atlassian Jira Service Management, Atlassian Jira Asset Management, Atlassian Jira Config Management, Atlassian Jira Software, Atlassian Jira Work Management, Atlassian Product Discovery, Atlassian Trello, ClickUp, Docusign, GitHub, GitLab, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Miro, monday.com, Notion, Okta CIAM, Okta Workforce Identity Cloud, Salesforce, Typeform, Terraform, and others to make it possible to protect modern applications and associated microservices from initial design throughout the application lifecycle.

‍Advancements with Cyberresilience with HYCU R-Shield TM: HYCU introduced several new capabilities to R-Graph, including customizable view options and insights to native application protection capabilities, supporting many of the leading PaaS, IaaS, DBaaS, and SaaS data sources.‍ AI Infrastructure Protection Advancements : Additional support for AI native workloads like vector databases: PineCone and Redis, in addition to leading AI data sources and platforms like BigQuery making HYCU one of the first to support data protection and recovery for leading AI infrastructure platforms.

To access a complimentary copy of the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, please visit here .

