Germany agrees to provide Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Germany has confirmed plans to deliver five additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine “as quickly as possible,” following coordination with the United States. The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Washington would continue supplying weapons to Ukraine only if European NATO allies contribute more significantly.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the decision on Monday after a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, saying:
“We will coordinate closely in the coming days to determine how best to achieve this.”
Pistorius acknowledged that Berlin is stretching its current inventory, as Germany had previously warned it was running low on operational Patriots. To offset this, the U.S. has reportedly agreed to supply replacement systems originally ordered by Switzerland, although delivery is not expected before 2027–2028.
Germany has already transferred three of its 12 Patriot batteries to Ukraine. Two more are stationed in Poland, while others are allocated for NATO missions and training exercises. Pistorius confirmed that, at present, only six systems remain operational within Germany.
In addition to the Patriots, Berlin will supply air defense ammunition and financially support the development of long-range Ukrainian drones.
The decision comes amid a divide within NATO, as some allies like Italy, France, and Hungary have declined to contribute more weapons to Kyiv, citing domestic constraints and national security priorities.
