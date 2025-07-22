Great Rock Capital Closes $1.1 Billion Leverage Facility With Capital One N.A.

New Capital to Fuel Future Growth

WESTPORT, Conn., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced the closing of a senior secured leverage facility agented by Capital One, National Association ("Capital One") that provides over $1.1 billion of capital. This new capital injection will provide Great Rock with financial flexibility to execute on their strategic expansion initiatives.

"Great Rock has experienced monumental growth in recent years, and this new capital facility will be a key driver as we achieve new business milestones," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. "We appreciate the partnership with Capital One and the 17 other bank partners in our facility and look forward to working with them as we continue to support the liquidity needs of middle market companies across North America."

"As Great Rock continues its profitable growth trajectory, this incremental capital strengthens our future financial flexibility and ability to support the liquidity needs of our customers," said Brett Goodwin, CFO of Great Rock Capital. "We are excited to work with the new bank group as we build on our firm's strong foundation and utilize this capital to further scale the Great Rock platform."

"We are pleased to support Great Rock's continued growth with this new facility," said Dan Tsacoumangos, Managing Director, Capital One Financial Institutions Group. "Their commitment to providing vital liquidity to middle market companies aligns perfectly with our own goals, and we look forward to a successful partnership."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company that specializes in serving the needs of middle market companies across the United States and Canada. The Company provides fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions that maximize liquidity and provide growth capital. The senior secured credit facilities offered by the firm range in size from $15MM to $150MM and include working capital, term-heavy, and term-only loan structures not provided by traditional commercial lenders. The firm has significant capital commitments from its partners: a private equity business, a large institutional investor, and corporate note holders. To learn more, visit

Great Rock Capital Contact:

Jenn Cronin

Managing Director, Marketing and Business Development

(203) 557- 6277

[email protected]

SOURCE Great Rock Capital

