Quanta Services Named 2025 Top U.S. Solar And Energy Storage Solutions Provider By Solar Power World

Quanta Operating Companies Collaborate to Achieve Solar and Energy Storage Industry Top Spot

HOUSTON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR ) announced today that it has been named the top solar solutions provider in the United States by Solar Power World for the second time in three years and the top energy storage solutions provider in Solar Power World's first-ever ranking. Quanta operating companies, utilizing their combined expertise and collaborative efforts, installed more than 10,000 megawatts of domestic solar generating capacity and more than 1,200 megawatts of domestic energy storage capacity in 2024.

Duke Austin, Quanta Services' President and Chief Executive Officer said, "This award is a recognition of the grit and resilience of our hardworking team members at projects across the country. As America's energy needs grow, clean, low-cost and affordable energy is rising to meet the demand faster than ever before and Quanta is proud to be leading that charge. From utility-scale solar and storage to the transmission systems that connect it all, we are building, modernizing and maintaining the backbone of a stronger energy future."

The Top Solar Contractors List is the most recognized annual listing of solar contractors in the United States working in the utility, commercial, residential and community solar markets. Companies on the Top Solar Contractors List are grouped and listed by specific service (developer, electrical subcontractor, EPC, installation subcontractor, installer, sales partner), market (commercial, community solar, residential, utility) and states by 2024 installed capacity (in kWDC).

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is an industry leader in providing specialized infrastructure solutions to the utility, renewable energy, technology, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit .

