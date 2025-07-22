Provident Bank Appoints Maheshkumar Kandasamy As SVP, Enterprise Architecture Director

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISELIN, N.J., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, has announced the appointment of Maheshkumar Kandasamy as SVP, Enterprise Architecture Director. Mr. Kandasamy will provide technical leadership, oversee the bank's enterprise and business solutions architecture function, and play a key role in developing technology strategies. He will report to Satish Harikrishnan, SVP, Technology Services Director.









In this role, Mr. Kandasamy will be instrumental in ensuring Provident Bank's technology strategy aligns with its overall business strategy, with a strong focus on scalability, security, and regulatory compliance of the bank's systems. He will establish and mature the enterprise architecture practice within the bank, driving strategic initiatives in modernization, AI/ML adoption for sustained growth, and platform resiliency.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maheshkumar Kandasamy to Provident Bank," said Satish Harikrishnan. "His extensive experience in enterprise architecture and his proven leadership in driving technological innovation and strategic alignment will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our technology capabilities and support our business growth."

Mr. Kandasamy brings over 24 years of experience driving innovation, efficiency, and growth in fast-paced technology environments. He has significant expertise in the banking and capital markets industries and has a proven track record of building and scaling high-performance engineering teams to deliver cutting-edge solutions.

"I am excited to join Provident Bank and contribute to its strategic technology initiatives,” said Mr. Kandasamy.“I look forward to leveraging my experience to help drive business growth and enhance customer experience, all while fostering a culture of innovation and excellence within the team."

Prior to joining Provident Bank, Mr. Kandasamy served as Director of Core Banking at Teachers Federal Credit Union, where he headed enterprise applications and was responsible for strategy leadership, technology innovation, product development, risk and regulatory compliance, and vendor management, among other areas. Prior to that, he served as the Global Delivery Head at Mphasis Corporation, for one of its largest banking clients overseeing technology initiatives in Retail, Wholesale Banking & Payments, Commercial Cards, and Merchant Services LOBs.

