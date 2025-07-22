OSS Expands Best-In-Class High Performance Compute Portfolio With The Launch Of Ponto

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ponto is the world's first PCIe Gen 5 GPU expansion system purpose-built for commercial datacenters demanding ultra-dense, high-throughput compute performance

ESCONDIDO, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in PCIe Expansion and rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced the launch of Ponto, the world's first PCIe Gen 5 expansion platform supporting up to 16 full-size, high-wattage GPUs in a compact 6U rack space. Ponto represents a pivotal advancement in OSS's commercial strategy as the Company accelerates its focus on high-performance infrastructure solutions for the next generation of datacenter and enterprise AI workloads.

“We believe OSS's new 16-way GPU expansion system is a leap forward in datacenter efficiency,” stated OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles.“Through our industry leading thermal solutions and PCIe expertise, we believe we have achieved maximum GPU density with enterprise grade reliability, empowering customers with the ability to execute AI workloads at unprecedented scale.”

Ponto delivers over 16 kW of power, or 2.7 kW per rack unit making it the highest-power GPU expansion platform in its class. The system supports 16 dual-width add-in cards using today's latest high-powered PCIe GPU and FPGA AI accelerators, requiring up to 675W of power, or can be configured to support up to 32 single-width add-in cards. This unmatched compute density is believed to enable commercial datacenters to maximize performance per watt and performance per rack, while lowering total cost of ownership.

Built specifically for PCIe Gen 5 applications, Ponto is engineered for high-density, high-throughput environments. It supports composable infrastructure applications, a market expected to grow from $5.87 billion in 2024 to $28.44 billion by 2031, according to Verified Market Research.

Knowles continued,“We believe Ponto's launch accelerates our commercial growth strategy. It's optimized for enterprise environments requiring scalable PCIe expansion, whether for composable infrastructure, accelerated AI training, or next-gen inference at scale.”

Advanced Cooling and Intelligent System Management

Ponto overcomes many of the thermal barriers typical of ultra-high-density systems by integrating:



High-voltage fans

Custom-engineered ducting Dynamic fan control algorithms



These innovations help to ensure full-power, full-time operation, even in the most demanding datacenter workloads.

At the software layer, OSS's proprietary Unified Baseboard Management Controller (U‐BMC) integrates seamlessly with host servers and delivers:



Real-time system monitoring and telemetry

Dynamic fan control

GPU power throttling Unified system management across multiple OSS devices

Ponto expands OSS's presence in the commercial compute landscape, offering enterprise customers a performance-maximized PCIe expansion system that pairs seamlessly with leading GPUs, accelerators, and high-speed networking technologies.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring PCIe Switch Fabric technology from the data center to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS' solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to . You can also follow OSS on X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

