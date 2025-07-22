Don't Look Back In Anger - The Oasis Sauna Takeover Is Here
Skuna Sauna, London UK - July 2025 - Calling all Oasis fans: whether you're heading to the gig or gutted you didn't get tickets, don't look back in anger: because The Oasis Sauna Takeover is bringing the swagger, the steam, and the sound of Manchester's finest straight to Canary Wharf's waterfront.
For three nights only – July 25th, 26th, and 30th – from 7:30pm to 9:00pm, we're turning up the heat (literally) with a full Oasis playlist, ice baths, sauna sessions, and a signature prosecco cocktail, the“Champagne Steamerova” – all for just £25 per person at Skuna Sauna, Skuna Boats, Canary Wharf. Set on London's only floating sauna - this social waterside spot will be buzzin'.
Picture this:
Steam rising, tunes blasting, cold drinks in hand – and you, in full Gallagher gear, sweating it out in style. Go mad fer it - ditch the robe and don your parka with our kid! Prizes for the best Gallagher-inspired sauna outfit are up for grabs each night.
Your ticket includes:
- 90 minutes of sauna boat & ice bath access
A complimentary“Champagne Steamerova” prosecco cocktail
Changing facilities on-site
On-site bar with drinks & refreshments to keep the vibes flowing
Important note: Please bring swimwear to wear in the sauna and ice baths, a towel to sit on and another to dry off with.
Whether you're a lifelong fan or just fancy a night of nostalgia, this is your chance to steam, socialise, and soundtrack your summer with the hits of Oasis.
Tickets are limited – book now and live forever (or at least like it's 1995 for the night).
Book Here:
Media Contact:
Georgia Campbell
...
Skuna Sauna, Skuna Boats
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment