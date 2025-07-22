Don't Look Back In Anger - The Oasis Sauna Takeover Is Here

THE OASIS SAUNA: A ONE-OF-A-KIND WELLNESS TAKEOVER TO TRIBUTE THE GREATEST BAND OF THE '90s

Skuna Sauna, London UK - July 2025 - Calling all Oasis fans: whether you're heading to the gig or gutted you didn't get tickets, don't look back in anger: because The Oasis Sauna Takeover is bringing the swagger, the steam, and the sound of Manchester's finest straight to Canary Wharf's waterfront.

For three nights only – July 25th, 26th, and 30th – from 7:30pm to 9:00pm, we're turning up the heat (literally) with a full Oasis playlist, ice baths, sauna sessions, and a signature prosecco cocktail, the“Champagne Steamerova” – all for just £25 per person at Skuna Sauna, Skuna Boats, Canary Wharf. Set on London's only floating sauna - this social waterside spot will be buzzin'.

Picture this:

Steam rising, tunes blasting, cold drinks in hand – and you, in full Gallagher gear, sweating it out in style. Go mad fer it - ditch the robe and don your parka with our kid! Prizes for the best Gallagher-inspired sauna outfit are up for grabs each night.

Your ticket includes:



90 minutes of sauna boat & ice bath access



A complimentary“Champagne Steamerova” prosecco cocktail



Changing facilities on-site

On-site bar with drinks & refreshments to keep the vibes flowing



Important note: Please bring swimwear to wear in the sauna and ice baths, a towel to sit on and another to dry off with.

Whether you're a lifelong fan or just fancy a night of nostalgia, this is your chance to steam, socialise, and soundtrack your summer with the hits of Oasis.

Tickets are limited – book now and live forever (or at least like it's 1995 for the night).

Book Here:

Media Contact:

Georgia Campbell

...

Skuna Sauna, Skuna Boats