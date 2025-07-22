403
Kremlin ‘shocked’ by possible suicide of former minister
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has expressed shock over the apparent suicide of recently dismissed Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoyt, according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Peskov said the news had been promptly reported to President Vladimir Putin and described the incident as both tragic and disturbing.
“This is shocking for any normal person,” Peskov remarked. He rejected speculation that Starovoyt’s dismissal was linked to breach of trust, clarifying that no such language was used in the official decree. Peskov also urged caution, noting that an investigation is still underway and conclusions should not be drawn prematurely.
Starovoyt’s body was found near his Tesla close to Malevich Park in Odintsovo, a suburb of Moscow, on Monday, just hours after he was removed from office. Reports indicate he died from a gunshot wound to the head, allegedly inflicted with a Makarov pistol awarded to him during his time at the Interior Ministry.
Prior to his role as transport minister, Starovoyt served as governor of Russia’s Kursk Region, which suffered a Ukrainian incursion last August. The region is now at the center of a major corruption investigation over the suspected embezzlement of funds intended for border defense.
More than 20 individuals have been detained in connection with the probe, including Starovoyt’s former deputy Aleksey Dedov and his brief successor as governor, Aleksey Smirnov, who served less than a year.
Sources told RT that Starovoyt was about to be questioned in relation to these corruption allegations and may have faced detention on Monday evening.
