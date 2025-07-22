Gulf Air And The New Terminal One Announce Long-Term Strategic Partnership For JFK Airport Operations

MUHARRAQ, Bahrain and NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the New Terminal One at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport have unveiled a long-term strategic partnership, positioning the airline for future growth following its momentous return to the United States and elevating the customer experience in New York City.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Gulf Air is returning to the United States October 1, 2025, launching thrice weekly nonstop service from Bahrain International Airport to JFK Airport's existing Terminal 1 in anticipation of the debut of New Terminal One. Gulf Air's new service, operated with Boeing 787-9 aircraft, will be the only nonstop flight connecting Bahrain with the United States and marks a historic return to JFK. Gulf Air will move its operations to New Terminal One in 2026 when the terminal's first phase opens, marking another milestone in the airline's transformation.

The airline's new home at JFK Airport will elevate the travel experience for Gulf Air customers traveling to New York City, aligned with the carrier's significant investment in fleet modernization and in-flight service. Gulf Air recently received the prestigious APEX Five Star Global Airline Award, in recognition of the carrier's transformation and its dedication to customer service excellence. Global network connectivity continues to be a key focus of the airline, which added several new destinations to its route map in the past year.

"We congratulate Gulf Air on their resumption of service to the United States, and we are honored to be their long-term partner on this exciting new journey in New York City. Our teams share a dedicated commitment to creating an extraordinary guest experience for all who fly out of the New Terminal One, and we look forward to a long-lasting collaboration with our colleagues at Gulf Air," said Jennifer Aument, Chief Executive Officer, The New Terminal One at JFK.

"The move to New Terminal One at JFK marks a significant milestone in Gulf Air's commitment to enhancing our global connectivity and delivering a superior travel experience. This modern facility aligns with our vision to provide our passengers with world-class service, greater comfort, and seamless connections. We are excited to be part of this transformative development at one of the world's leading international gateways," stated Jeffrey Goh, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air Group.

Gulf Air is the latest airline that has selected the New Terminal One at its new home at JFK Airport, joining 15 other airlines that have committed to operating out of the state-of-the-art terminal: Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, Air China and China Airlines.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a best-in-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases with full completion in 2030. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion in 2030, the New Terminal One, with a total of 23 gates, will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including a commitment to target participation goals of 20% for minority-owned business enterprises, 10% for women-owned business enterprises, and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses, with an emphasis on local businesses.

Gulf Air: A Tradition of Excellence

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been operating since 1950, making it one of the earliest airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to various destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Far East. Gulf Air is recognized as a "Five-Star Major Airline" by APEX, based on verified traveler reviews, and has been awarded this prestigious status for the year 2025. The airline was also named "World's Most Improved Airline" in 2022 by Skytrax. For more information, visit:

