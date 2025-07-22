Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran witnesses electricity, water shortages due to extreme heat

2025-07-22 08:00:46
(MENAFN) Soaring temperatures have caused widespread electricity and water shortages throughout Iran, prompting weather alerts in numerous cities, according to local reports.

In Tehran province, temperatures reached a scorching 45 degrees Celsius on Sunday, adding pressure to already strained infrastructure.

A senior official from Iran’s Meteorological Organization, Mohammad Asgari, noted that average summer temperatures have been roughly 1.2 degrees Celsius higher than usual. He also cautioned that eight provinces are expected to face continued extreme heat in the coming days.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with the Ministry of Interior, President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the seriousness of Tehran’s water crisis. He warned of dangerously low reserves and the likelihood of intensified shortages if the heatwave persists.

