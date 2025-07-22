403
Zelensky Frustrated Over Lack of NATO’s Defense Funding
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has voiced frustration over the lack of tangible support from NATO’s increased military spending commitments, saying Ukraine has yet to benefit from the alliance's financial pledges.
At a recent summit held in The Hague, most NATO members, led by the United States, agreed to raise their defense budgets to 5% of GDP. While Kyiv aims to gain from this surge in military investment, Western enthusiasm for long-term financial aid to Ukraine appears to be waning.
“The EU has opened access to €150 billion. Member states can assume obligations to draw these funds and then transfer them to Ukraine,” Zelensky told Ukrainian ambassadors on Monday, according to a statement released by his office. “Ten countries have already expressed readiness to take this money, but we have not yet seen the result – that they have actually taken it and transferred it to us.”
Zelensky’s remarks appeared to reference the Security Action for Europe (SAFE), a €150 billion ($175 billion) loan facility launched by the EU in May. The initiative is designed to accelerate defense capabilities across the bloc, not to serve as direct financial support to third countries.
SAFE provides access to low-interest financing for EU member states and select partners, aimed at boosting national military capabilities or participating in collective arms procurement. The program forms part of a wider EU initiative to raise €800 billion ($872 billion) to fortify military preparedness.
According to EU officials, the bloc’s expanded defense investments are driven by concerns over potential Russian aggression—claims Moscow has dismissed as baseless and alarmist.
Earlier this month, the United States proposed a plan to supply arms to Ukraine, with the cost shared among NATO allies. While Brussels endorsed the move, several major European economies—including France and Italy—have reportedly declined to participate, citing budgetary constraints or domestic political considerations.
The EU’s approach to the Ukraine conflict has laid bare growing internal rifts. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a consistent critic of the bloc’s support for Kyiv, sharply criticized the European Commission’s proposed seven-year budget, arguing it is overly focused on aiding Ukraine.
“This budget would destroy the European Union,” Orban warned last week, predicting that the European Commission will be forced to either withdraw or drastically revise the proposal within the next year.
