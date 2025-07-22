Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian, Russian naval forces begin joint army exercise

2025-07-22 07:43:10
(MENAFN) Iranian and Russian naval forces have commenced a joint military exercise in the Caspian Sea, according to reports.

The three-day operation, named CASAREX2025, is organized by Iran’s Northern Fleet and features participation from warships belonging to both nations. Delegates from other countries bordering the Caspian Sea were present as observers.

A spokesperson for the drill, Mohsen Razzaqi, stated that the exercise consists of both land-based and sea-based components. Its primary aims are to enhance collaboration and coordination among Caspian coastal nations and to strengthen the protection of commercial maritime traffic.

Razzaqi also noted that Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy—separate from the country's regular naval forces—as well as the Iranian police, are involved in the operation.

