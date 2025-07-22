Kapitus Closes $250 Million Securitization And Upsizes Corporate Note To $95 Million

Leading provider of financing to small and medium-sized businesses demonstrates continued growth and industry confidence amid economic uncertainty.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kapitus , a leading provider of financing for small and medium-sized businesses, has announced the closing of a $250 million asset-backed securitization (ABS). The facility, which has a 3-year revolving period and is expandable to $500 million, was rated by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), with Truist Securities, Inc., as the sole structuring agent and bookrunner. The company also upsized its corporate note to $95 million. Brean Capital, LLC served as the company's exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent in connection with this transaction.

These latest financing transactions mark another milestone in a period of significant growth for the small business financing provider. Other recent transactions include:



Closing a $165 million ABS transaction in January 2025, which was an additional issuance to an existing $160 million ABS transaction in October 2024. Both transactions were rated by KBRA, with Truist Securities, Inc., as the sole structuring agent and bookrunner. Increasing its warehouse line of credit from $122 million to $230 million, in December 2024, led by Truist Bank as the administrative agent with Castlelake as the mezzanine lender.

"We are excited to announce our latest round of financing and the continued growth of Kapitus," said Andrew Reiser, CEO of Kapitus. "As the demand for capital continues to grow for small business owners, the additional financing will enable us to continue serving the needs of small businesses nationwide."

The proceeds of these transactions will be used to support the company's growth and operational flexibility, expanding its ability to support the critical growth needs of small businesses in the U.S.

Committed to helping the small business community through fast and efficient financing options in an increasingly tight lending market, Kapitus connects business owners to a variety of financing products, ensuring each small business can access options tailored to its unique needs. To date, Kapitus has connected over $7 billion in growth capital to almost 65,000 small businesses.

"We are pleased to further strengthen our balance sheet with this recent round of financing," said Anthony Rose, Chief Financial Officer of Kapitus. "We appreciate the continued support from our institutional investors and their confidence in our business model."

Founded in 2006, Kapitus is one of the most experienced and trusted names in small business financing. As both a financing provider and a marketplace with an expansive network of financing partners offering a variety of products, Kapitus has connected over $7 billion in growth capital to almost 65,000 small businesses. Through Kapitus, small business owners are matched with financing tailored to individual needs, including term loans, revenue-based financing, SBA loans, equipment financing and revolving lines of credit, either directly or through its financing network. For additional information about the company, visit: .

