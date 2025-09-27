Rajinikanth Expresses Grief Over Actor Vijay's TVK Rally Stampede In Karur

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Actor Rajinikanth on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur offered condolences to the families of people who lost their lives. In a post on X, Rajinikanth wrote, "The news of the loss of innocent lives in the incident that occurred in Karur shakes the heart and causes immense grief. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives." A massive crowd at TVK chief and actor Vijay's election campaign in Karur turned chaotic on Saturday evening, resulting in a stampede that left 31 people dead and several injured. Multiple attendees had reportedly fainted during the rally, and some of them were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Sources claimed that the overcrowding at the venue triggered the panic and subsequent stampede situation. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deepest condolences on the lives lost in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. He wished for the speedy recovery of people injured in the incident.

கரூரில் நிகழ்ந்திருக்கும் அப்பாவி மக்களின் உயிரிழப்புச் செய்தி நெஞ்சை உலுக்கி மிகவும் வேதனையளிக்கிறது.உயிரிழந்தோரின் குடும்பத்தினருக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்கள். காயமடைந்தோருக்கு ஆறுதல்கள்.#Karur #Stampede

Tamil Nadu Government Taking Stock

Expressing shock over the incident, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled the deaths in the incident. In a post on X, Palaniswami said he has instructed former Minister MR Vijayabhaskar to personally visit the hospital and provide assistance to the injured a post on X, the AIADMK leader wrote,“The news that more than 29 people lost their lives and several others fainted and are receiving treatment in the hospital due to the crowd chaos during the campaign meeting of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam party held in Karur, where its leader Vijay spoke, is both shocking and distressing.” "I express my deepest condolences and regret to the families of those who lost their lives. On behalf of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, I have instructed former Minister Mr. @OfficeofminMRV to personally visit the government hospital and provide assistance to those admitted there," he added Nadu Assembly LoP Palaniswami also instructed AIADMK volunteers to provide appropriate assistance to those receiving treatment. "Furthermore, as per my instructions, due to the heavy crowd in the hospital area, @AIADMKOfficial volunteers have formed a human chain and are coordinating to provide appropriate assistance to those receiving treatment," he said. He also urged the DMK-led state government to ensure proper treatment for injured and to provide compensation to the families of the deceased.

