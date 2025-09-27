Karur Tragedy: PM Modi, Amit Shah Offers Condolences After Deadly Stampede During Vijay's TVK Rally

New Delhi [India]: Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. The Union Minister also prayed to the Almighty to give the strength to victims' families to bear this grief and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured." In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Deeply pained by the tragic loss of lives in a stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to bear this grief and for the speedy recovery of the injured."

- Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 27, 2025

A massive crowd at Vijay's election campaign in Karur turned chaotic on Saturday evening, resulting in a stampede that left 31 people dead and several injured. Multiple attendees had reportedly fainted during the rally, and some of them were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Sources claimed that the overcrowding at the venue triggered the panic and subsequent stampede situation. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deepest condolences on the lives lost in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. He wished for the speedy recovery of people injured in the incident.

Chaotic Situation in Karur

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said,“The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured.” Expressing shock over the incident, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled the deaths in the incident. In a post on X, Palaniswami said he has instructed former Minister MR Vijayabhaskar to personally visit the hospital and provide assistance to the injured.

கரூரில் நடைபெற்ற தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகக் கட்சியின் பிரச்சாரக் கூட்டத்தில் அதன் தலைவர் விஜய் அவர்கள் பேசுகையில் ஏற்பட்ட கூட்ட நெரிசலில் சிக்கி 29 க்கும் மேற்பட்டோர் பேர் உயிரிழந்ததாகவும், மற்றும் பலர் மயக்கமடைந்து மருத்துவமனையில் சிகிச்சை பெற்று வருவதாகவும் வரும் செய்தி...

- Edappadi K Palaniswami-SayYEStoWomenSafety & AIADMK (@EPSTamilNadu) September 27, 2025

In a post on X, the AIADMK leader wrote,“The news that more than 29 people lost their lives and several others fainted and are receiving treatment in the hospital due to the crowd chaos during the campaign meeting of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam party held in Karur, where its leader Vijay spoke, is both shocking and distressing.” "I express my deepest condolences and regret to the families of those who lost their lives. On behalf of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, I have instructed former Minister Mr. @OfficeofminMRV to personally visit the government hospital and provide assistance to those admitted there," he added.

