Vijay TVK Stampede In Karur: Party Member Says Sudden Power Cut Triggered Panic At Rally

Karur: In a first response after the deadly stampede, a woman functionary from Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam women's wing alleged that a sudden power cut triggered the chaos that claimed at least 30 lives, including three children. Speaking to a Puthiyathalaimurai TV reporter from a hospital ward amid grieving families, she said the blackout during Vijay's speech led to widespread panic.“People were standing at a distance, but when the lights went out, they couldn't hear him. Everyone started pushing forward, thinking they could catch his speech if they moved ahead,” she recounted, helping fainted victims being taken to ambulances. As workers collapsed in the chaos and had to be rushed to hospitals in ambulances, Vijay asked police to“please help” and wrapped up the speech. At least 30,000 to 35,000 people would have turned up for the event, while the party allegedly sought permission from police for around 10,000. It is expected that a case might be registered against the actor-turned politician.

The TVK while seeking permission from police for Vijay's rally in Karur said that 10,000 people are expected for the rally. But, it seems all rules imposed by the police were flouted and this resulted in the stampede. @TheWeekLive twitter/kEy1XYdGjf

- Lakshmi Subramanian (@lakhinathan) September 27, 2025

TVK had first requested permission to organise the event at the lighthouse junction, but police recommended Velusamypuram citing smoother traffic flow, easier vehicle parking and better crowd management. Following two days of talks, TVK general secretary N. Anand confirmed on Friday that the party had accepted the new location. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and offered condolences to the families.“The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured,” he stated.

CM Stalin Takes Stock

Chief Minister MK Stalin asked the Karur district collector to reach the spot and arrange medical assistance, including support from neighbouring districts. ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham is also on his way. Stalin, in a social media post, stated that the news from Karur was worrying and requested public cooperation. "I have called former Minister V Senthil Balaji and Minister Subramanian Ma, and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the civilians who have fainted due to the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital. I have also ordered the Minister from the nearby Trichy district, Anbil Mahesh, to provide necessary assistance on a war footing. I have also spoken to the ADGP there to take steps to improve the situation as soon as possible. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police," he said.