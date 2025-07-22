403
WHO Condemns Israeli Attacks on Gaza Facilities
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) has condemned a series of assaults by Israeli forces on its staff residence and primary warehouse in Gaza, which occurred three times on Monday.
The head of the United Nations agency, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, disclosed that personnel and their families were also detained during these operations.
In an official statement, Tedros detailed that the strikes specifically targeted the staff residence located in Deir al Balah.
“The Israeli military entered the premises, forcing women and children to evacuate on foot toward Al-Mawasi amid active conflict,” he reported.
He further elaborated that male employees and relatives were bound with handcuffs, undressed, interrogated at the scene, and subjected to armed screening.
Among those seized were two WHO personnel and two of their family members.
According to Tedros, while three individuals were subsequently released, one employee remains in custody.
Once conditions allowed, 32 WHO workers and family members were transported to the WHO office for safety.
“WHO demands the immediate release of the detained staff and protection of all its staff,” Tedros asserted.
Raising alarm over a new evacuation directive issued by Israel in Deir al Balah, Tedros emphasized that the directive has impacted multiple WHO facilities.
He warned that these disruptions are hindering the organization's ability to deliver aid and are accelerating the deterioration of Gaza’s already fragile health system.
