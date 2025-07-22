16-Hour Debate On Op Sindoor Will Expose Oppn's Stance, Says Shiv Sena Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) As the Parliament gears up for a 16-hour debate on the much-talked-about Operation Sindoor next week, Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde on Tuesday lauded the move, calling it a "commendable step" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which will expose the opposition's stance.

Speaking to IANS, Krishna Hegde said,“The decision to hold a 16-hour debate on Operation Sindoor in Parliament is a commendable step by the PM Modi government. It will silence the opposition, who, before, during, and after the Operation Sindoor, spoke in a tone that echoed Pakistan's narrative and openly questioned our armed forces. That's not only unfortunate but also shameful for the country.”

He added that the debate will finally reveal where the opposition truly stands.

“When the entire country stood united with the Prime Minister, the Congress party aligned itself with Pakistan's stance. The success of Operation Sindoor is one of the significant achievements of the PM Modi government, and this debate will draw clear lines between patriotism and political convenience,” Hegde told IANS.

Hegde further responded to the controversy involving Allahabad High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma, after bundles of burnt currency notes were reportedly found at his residence.

Hegde expressed grave concern, stating,“There have been several instances where large amounts of cash and property have been recovered from the houses of judicial officers. The judiciary holds a sacred position in our democracy. Those serving in such esteemed roles must uphold honesty and integrity. If any judge is found to possess illegal property, strict legal action should follow, including dismissal or disqualification. Such acts, if proven, are deeply unfortunate and harmful to society.”

In reaction to the recent stance by the Election Commission of India (ECI), which ruled that Aadhaar, Voter ID, and ration cards cannot be used as standalone documents for Special Summary Revision (SIR), Hegde highlighted the confusion this has caused among citizens.

He stated,“The ECI mentioned that most forms for the special revision have already been submitted, and voter names dating back to 1990 have been included. However, many individuals rely on documents like Aadhaar and PAN for voter identification. Now, with the ECI deeming Aadhaar and ration cards ineligible, the issue has escalated to the judiciary. The court has asked the ECI to submit all relevant documents by July 21, with a hearing scheduled for July 28. Only after that will the situation become clear.”

Hegde further reacted to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation, which has sparked political speculation.

“The Vice President's resignation is his personal decision, and it must be respected. He has cited health reasons for stepping down. Dhankhar has served the country in multiple roles – as a senior advocate, governor, and vice president – with distinction. His contribution to public life has been significant, and his tenure in Parliament was exemplary. We wish him a speedy recovery and respect his choice," he concluded.