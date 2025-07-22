Jos C. Van Den Berg, MD, Phd, Named Editor-In-Chief Of HMP Global's 'Journal Of Critical Limb Ischemia'

JCLI provides a multidisciplinary platform for original research, randomized clinical trials, registry studies, and expert reviews related to the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of limb-threatening vascular diseases.

Leadership transition brings expanded expertise and global vision to the only peer-reviewed journal focused exclusively on CLTI and severe PAD

- Jos C. van den Berg, MD, PhD

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jos C. van den Berg, MD, PhD has been named Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Critical Limb Ischemia, the only peer-reviewed publication dedicated to chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI) and peripheral artery disease (PAD). Published by the Critical Limb Ischemia Global Society and HMP Global, the journal supports global multidisciplinary efforts to prevent amputations and improve vascular outcomes.

What is the Journal of Critical Limb Ischemia?

The Journal of Critical Limb Ischemia (JCLI) is a quarterly, peer-reviewed academic journal that serves as the official publication of the Critical Limb Ischemia Global Society (CLIGS). It is the only journal focused entirely on CLTI and severe PAD.

JCLI provides a multidisciplinary platform for original research, randomized clinical trials, registry studies, and expert reviews related to the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of limb-threatening vascular diseases.

Key Benefits of the Journal of Critical Limb Ischemia

.Sole peer-reviewed journal exclusively covering CLTI and severe PAD

.Indexed in SCOPUS and preserved in the CLOCKSS repository

.Serves a global, multidisciplinary readership including:

oInterventional cardiologists

oVascular surgeons

oInterventional radiologists

oPodiatrists and wound care specialists

oEpidemiologists and public health advocates

oDiabetologists and all other health care providers involved in the management of patients with CLTI

.Promotes evidence-based, collaborative care to reduce amputations and improve patient outcomes

Who Is Jos C. van den Berg, MD, PhD?

Prof Jos C. van den Berg is a globally recognized interventional radiologist and academic leader:

.Medical degree from the State University of Leiden, The Netherlands

.Associate Professor of Radiology, University of Bern, Switzerland

.Former head of Service of Interventional Radiology at Ospedale Regionale di Lugano, Switzerland

.Interventional Radiologist at Clinica Luganese Moncucco in Lugano, Switzerland

.Author/co-author of over 250 peer-reviewed publications

.Editorial board member of leading vascular and radiology journals

.Chair of the European chapter of CLIGS

.Contributor to European Society for Vascular Surgery (ESVS) and International Working Group on the Diabetic Foot (IWGDF) guidelines

.Long-time faculty and course leader at AMP, AMP Europe and European Vascular Course

Why This Appointment Matters

Appointing Prof. van den Berg marks a strategic step in strengthening JCLI's international impact and academic rigor.

.Cause: Transition in journal leadership by HMP Global and CLIGS

.Effect: Enhanced editorial oversight, broader global reach, and scientific expansion

.Impact: Reinforces JCLI's mission to support multidisciplinary CLTI care, reduce amputations, and improve patient survival and quality of life

Statements from Key Leaders

“I am excited to take on the role of Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Critical Limb Ischemia. The Journal fills a critical gap in the scientific literature by focusing exclusively on CLTI and severe PAD. I am committed to maintaining its scientific rigor and expanding its global readership.”

- Jos C. van den Berg, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Radiology, University of Bern

“CLIGS is honored to appoint Prof. van den Berg to this pivotal role. His depth of experience will guide the Journal's future and help fulfill its mission to improve outcomes for CLTI patients worldwide.”

- Barry Katzen, MD, President and Founding Board Member, Critical Limb Ischemia Global Society

About the Critical Limb Ischemia Global Society (CLIGS)

The Critical Limb Ischemia Global Society is a nonprofit, multidisciplinary organization founded in 2016 to address the global burden of chronic limb-threatening ischemia. CLIGS focuses on:

.Reducing amputations and deaths from CLTI

.Advancing clinical guidelines and education

.Promoting collaboration among healthcare professionals and institutions

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insights. For over 40 years, HMP Global has supported medical innovation and knowledge sharing through:

.450+ annual events and conferences

.Leading brands such as Psych Congress and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC)

.The HMP Collective and HMP Market Intelligence divisions

