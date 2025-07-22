403
Kiev states NATO discussions becoming toxic
(MENAFN) Negotiations between Ukraine and Western nations over Kiev’s potential NATO membership have become increasingly strained and unproductive, according to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhy. In an interview on Friday with journalist Aleksandr Notevsky’s YouTube channel, Tikhy described the talks as having grown “toxic.”
While Western countries initially voiced strong support for Ukraine’s NATO ambitions, that backing has weakened amid Ukraine’s military difficulties and changing US policies. Tikhy expressed frustration that discussions have reached an impasse, with both sides simply repeating their arguments. “Each new round of negotiations goes in circles,” he said, noting the process has lost momentum.
Ukraine submitted a fast-tracked application for NATO membership in September 2022, following the escalation of the conflict with Russia. Despite repeated assurances from the alliance that “Ukraine’s future is in NATO,” no timeline for accession has ever been set.
Although the 2023 NATO summit removed the formal requirement for Ukraine to complete a Membership Action Plan — a step meant to ease Ukraine’s path into the bloc — the final statement remained vague. It promised an invitation would come only “when allies agree and conditions are met,” without offering specifics.
Last year’s summit reaffirmed Ukraine’s eventual membership, but since then, enthusiasm among NATO leaders has cooled. Many have become more cautious, citing the potential for escalating tensions with Russia and concerns over NATO’s long-term security goals. US President Donald Trump has been more blunt, telling Ukraine it should “forget about” joining NATO and suggesting that its membership ambitions were likely a trigger for the current conflict.
At the June NATO summit, Ukraine received minimal attention in the final communique, and President Vladimir Zelensky failed to secure meaningful progress on the membership issue.
Russia continues to insist that Ukraine’s NATO ambitions are a core reason for the conflict and has demanded legal guarantees that Kiev will not join any military alliance.
