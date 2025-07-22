Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Acting Foreign Minister In Afghan Caretaker Government


2025-07-22 07:11:52
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi received a phone call on Tuesday from Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Caretaker Government of Afghanistan HE Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and ways to support the Afghan people.

HE Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Caretaker Government of Afghanistan expressed, during the call, his country's appreciation for the State of Qatar's efforts in facilitating the return of a second group of Afghan citizens from Germany to their country.

