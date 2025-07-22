403
Modi Plans UK, Maldives Visits to Bolster Ties
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day official trip to the United Kingdom starting Wednesday, with primary discussions centered around commerce, economic matters, and defense collaboration, a high-ranking authority confirmed on Tuesday.
This marks Modi’s fourth journey to the UK, and the tour presents a moment for both nations to evaluate the full extent of their diplomatic and economic engagement, stated Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a briefing in Delhi.
According to Misri, trade between India and the UK stood at $55 billion during the 2023-2024 fiscal period.
He revealed that the two nations have finalized discussions on a free trade arrangement and are currently engaged in the "last-minute work" involving the agreement’s "legal scrubbing."
During the visit, both parties are expected to assess the development of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), emphasizing collaboration in areas such as commerce and financial affairs, science and technological progress, as well as military and security matters.
In addition to the UK trip, Prime Minister Modi will also undertake a state visit to the Maldives from July 25 to 26, Misri noted.
Discussions are underway between the two sides to finalize a deal covering free trade and investment.
“New areas of cooperation, including in renewable energy, fisheries, etc., are being worked upon,” Misri added.
Modi will be the first foreign leader to visit the Maldives since Mohamed Muizzu assumed office, marking a significant diplomatic occasion for the island nation.
