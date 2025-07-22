Ministry Launches National Guide To Strengthen Local Disaster Risk Management

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 22 (Petra) – The Ministry of Local Administration on Tuesday launched a national guide for disaster risk management at the local level, under the patronage of Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri. The initiative seeks to bolster Jordan's ability to adapt to climate change and reduce disaster-related risks.The guide was developed in partnership with the National Center for Security and Crisis Management, Mercy Corps Jordan, and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), as part of the "Tabeea" project. It is funded by the Swiss Embassy in Jordan and the Zurich Foundation, along with a complementary project aimed at strengthening resilience and improving disaster preparedness across the country.Secretary General of the Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Nidal Abu Arabi, representing the Minister, described the guide as a shift in institutional thinking, stressing that disasters are no longer rare occurrences but ongoing challenges requiring continuous readiness. He highlighted that municipalities are no longer only service providers but strategic partners in community safety.Abu Arabi said the guide provides municipalities with practical tools for risk assessment, mitigation, rapid response, and recovery, while serving as a reference rooted in international best practices and tailored to Jordan's local context. He underscored its role in reinforcing local governance and reducing human and material losses.He also stressed the importance of empowering municipalities with the knowledge and tools to transition from reactive to proactive roles in disaster management. He added that Jordan, like many countries, faces climate-related challenges such as natural disasters, displacement, and resource scarcity, making the guide's adoption a national imperative.Swiss Ambassador to Jordan Emilija Georgieva reaffirmed her country's support for Jordan's disaster preparedness initiatives. She praised the ministry and the National Center for Security and Crisis Management for enhancing local readiness and said the launch of the guide marked an essential first step.Shorouk Abu Razouk, Director of the "Tabeea" project, highlighted the growing importance of national collaboration in confronting climate challenges and commended efforts to build municipal capacities through proactive strategies.UNDP Representative Majida Assaf emphasized that municipalities are the first line of defense against disasters. She said the program contributed to preparing both the National Disaster Risk Reduction Guide and Strategy, aligned with the Sendai Framework, and supported national climate change policies.The launch ceremony brought together representatives from municipal councils, international bodies, government agencies, and climate experts. A discussion followed on integrating disaster risk management into local governance, empowering municipalities, and ensuring long-term implementation and performance monitoring.The guide serves as a strategic national document aligned with the National Strategy for Disaster Risk Reduction 2023–2030, reinforcing the proactive role of local governments in preparedness, response, and recovery.