Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fms Of Azerbaijan And Georgia Meet In Expanded Format (PHOTO) (Update)


2025-07-22 07:07:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22.​ Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, currently visiting Tbilisi, delivered a joint press statement alongside his Georgian counterpart Maka Bochorishvili, Trend reports.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) shared this in a post on its official X page.

12:48 (GMT+4)

An expanded-format meeting is taking place between the delegations led by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Georgia, Trend reports.

The discussions are focused on key areas of cooperation, including energy, transport, regional connectivity, and prospects for strengthening both bilateral and multilateral ties.

Regional and international security issues of mutual interest are also high on the agenda.

11:10 (GMT+4)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is on a visit to Tbilisi, has begun a bilateral meeting with his Georgian counterpart Maka Bochorishvili.

The talks will focus on the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, regional cooperation, and opportunities to deepen their strategic partnership.

Will be updated

MENAFN22072025000187011040ID1109831225

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search