Memo Therapeutics AG Publishes Study On Its Potent Antibody For Treatment Of Bkpyv Infection In Kidney Transplantation
About Memo Therapeutics AG
Memo Therapeutics AG (“MTx”) is a late-stage biotech company translating unique human immune responses into superior medicines through the development of best-in-class antibodies to treat viral infections and cancer. The Company's lead program, potravitug, is in Phase II development targeting BKPyV infection in kidney transplant recipients. BKPyV infections decrease kidney functionality and longevity and reduce patient survival. Potravitug has the potential to become a first-in-class BKPyV disease-modifying therapy for kidney transplant patients with a market potential of up to $2bn p.a..
Alongside potravitug, MTx is focused on discovering novel antibody-target-pairs in oncology. Underpinning MTx's core assets is its proprietary DROPZYLLA® technology, an antibody repertoire copying engine with high-throughput screening capabilities. MTx is a private company located in Schlieren / Zurich and backed by investors including Ysios Capital, Kurma Partners, Pureos Bioventures, Swisscanto, Vesalius Biocapital and Adjuvant Capital. Learn more at , and on LinkedIn .
